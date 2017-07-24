 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 24 July 2017

Sudan to launch disarmament campaign in Darfur before the end of 2017

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 23, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Sudanese Vice President Hasabo Abel Rahman Sunday announced that his government would launch a campaign to collect weapons in Darfur and reorganise the government militias before the end of the year.

JPEG - 35.9 kb
Sudanese vice-president Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman (Photo SUNA)

In April last year, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir the formation of a national body, Darfur Disarmament Higher Committee, tasked with the collection of illegal arms in the region, adding the campaign will be voluntary in a first phase and then become compulsory.

Speaking in a Sufi conference held in El-Fasher the capital of North Darfur state, the Sudanese official renewed calls for the holdout armed groups to join the peace process. He also called for reconciliation among the different tribes and ethnic groups in the region.

He further announced that the government would start to implement its plans to collect weapons from civilians unauthorised groups to and called on the religious leaders incite the population to hand over their arms and to contribute to the efforts to stabilise the region.

"We must leave weapons only for certain purposes," said the vice president and stressed that this plan is a "strategic project" for peace in Darfur.

The disarmament of armed groups and tribesmen is seen as an important step that will create a suitable atmosphere for security and stability in the troubled region.

But the failure to achieve a comprehensive peace delayed its implementation. Also, the tribal conflicts over land ownership and pastures is a second obstacle for the weapon collection.

The defence minister announced this week they plan to restructure the government militias pointing it is an important step before the disarmament campaign.

Abdel Rahman called on Darfurians to reject tribalism and described it as a disease preventing national cohesion.

Also, he called on the Sufi religious leaders to spread a message of tolerance and compassion among the population and to denounce conflicts and extremism.

He added that the Sudanese religious approach is moderate and called for strengthening religious moderation.

"We do not believe in Shiites or Daesh. There is no compulsion in religion and moderation is our style and culture," he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Mobil roundabout’s another victim after CE & Juba market 2017-07-23 23:32:28 By Deng Kiir Akok I was a bit late to arrive at London Cafeteria in Atlabara, Tumbura road where a friend of mine invited me for lunch last Thursday, Jul 20, 2017. On my way to the cafeteria, I (...)

Why I believe Halayeb Triangle is an Egyptian territory 2017-07-18 22:10:00 By Tor Madira Machier Since the exit of the Anglo-Egyptian colonisation of Sudan, Egypt’s Halayeb Triangle has been a subject of false ownership claim by the Khartoum successive regimes. In fact, (...)

South Sudan Media: An endangered landscape 2017-07-18 21:56:11 By Tor Madira Machier With the disappearance of some websites from South Sudan’s radars on Monday, the news exaggerates fears of government’s advance on media strongholds in the country. What is (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.