Dinka elder hails Kiir for championing SPLM reunification initiative

July 23, 2017 (JUBA)- A prominent member of the Dinka Council of Elders has welcomed the initiative of President Salva Kiir to reconcile all the members and heads of factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) into one party, saying it was the only way the war in the country could be ended.

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey (Facebook)

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey said on Sunday that The SPLM, SPLM-IO and SPLM leaders/Former Detainees, are the true warring parties.

The elderly politician also commended Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for responding to the request of President Kiir to identify and bring together the factions for reconciliation.

“President Museveni should, without hesitation, get our full backing and support,” said Akuey. “One must also express his gratitude to President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his team: Kuol Manyang Juk, Nhial Deng Nhial, Madam Gema Nunu, for having shared this meeting. I must also appreciate Mama (Man baai) Rebecca Nyandeen Mabior, General Oyai Deng Ajak and their colleagues for attending this meeting,” he added.

The legislator said the initiative has sent a very strong frail to South Sudanese that peace is in the pipeline.

He called the leader of the main armed opposition, Riek Machar to reconsider his position and denounce violence and join the ongoing efforts to end the conflict so that elections are conducted.

“On the other hand, Dr Riek Machar should reconsider and denounce violence and embrace freedoms, liberties, democracy and rule of law instead. Democracy is the proven means in which a government can change hands,” said Akuey.

He urged for placing the past behind and start with the new chapter in the history, saying what people lost cannot be reclaimed. But also it is time for other political parties to not think that reunification simply means a return to the status quo and dictatorship of the SPLM before 2013.

“What has happened has happened. We cannot wind it back and reclaim the people we have lost. But peace can compensate. There is enough space in peace and democracy to share power in one way or the other. There are other parties, who are also involved in the fighting. These groups should not assume that SPLM is coming together in order to continue their historical dictatorship. No, this cannot work anymore. The new constitution shall not sustain or condone dictatorship. Let’s unite for peace, people and country,” he argued.

The SPLM reunification process was brokered by Tanzania and South Africa and now by Uganda.

The region’s leaders say, the conflict started over the way forward for the historical movement after the independence, so gathering them on a platform can help to address the crisis and ending the armed conflict.

