Dinka elder hails Kiir for championing SPLM reunification initiative

July 23, 2017 (JUBA)- A prominent member of the Dinka Council of Elders has welcomed the initiative of President Salva Kiir to reconcile all the members and heads of factions of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) into one party, saying it was the only way the war in the country could be ended.

JPEG - 16.3 kb
Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey (Facebook)

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey said on Sunday that The SPLM, SPLM-IO and SPLM leaders/Former Detainees, are the true warring parties.

The elderly politician also commended Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni for responding to the request of President Kiir to identify and bring together the factions for reconciliation.

“President Museveni should, without hesitation, get our full backing and support,” said Akuey. “One must also express his gratitude to President Salva Kiir Mayardit and his team: Kuol Manyang Juk, Nhial Deng Nhial, Madam Gema Nunu, for having shared this meeting. I must also appreciate Mama (Man baai) Rebecca Nyandeen Mabior, General Oyai Deng Ajak and their colleagues for attending this meeting,” he added.

The legislator said the initiative has sent a very strong frail to South Sudanese that peace is in the pipeline.

He called the leader of the main armed opposition, Riek Machar to reconsider his position and denounce violence and join the ongoing efforts to end the conflict so that elections are conducted.

“On the other hand, Dr Riek Machar should reconsider and denounce violence and embrace freedoms, liberties, democracy and rule of law instead. Democracy is the proven means in which a government can change hands,” said Akuey.

He urged for placing the past behind and start with the new chapter in the history, saying what people lost cannot be reclaimed. But also it is time for other political parties to not think that reunification simply means a return to the status quo and dictatorship of the SPLM before 2013.

“What has happened has happened. We cannot wind it back and reclaim the people we have lost. But peace can compensate. There is enough space in peace and democracy to share power in one way or the other. There are other parties, who are also involved in the fighting. These groups should not assume that SPLM is coming together in order to continue their historical dictatorship. No, this cannot work anymore. The new constitution shall not sustain or condone dictatorship. Let’s unite for peace, people and country,” he argued.

The SPLM reunification process was brokered by Tanzania and South Africa and now by Uganda.

The region’s leaders say, the conflict started over the way forward for the historical movement after the independence, so gathering them on a platform can help to address the crisis and ending the armed conflict.

(ST)

  • 24 July 01:19, by Nairobimitot

    Reunification of SPLM, SPLA, is essential for the successful and more prosperously country. There will be a chance for the president Salva Kiir to be thrilled to see a country that is very successful and very high in the military. When the country is stable and calm, and everyone is satisfied with their happy lives, the president can decide to leave the presidency and give it to someone who is more friendly and more beautiful in mind. I do not believe in democracy because it destroys a young nation. Those who believe in democracy are wrong. Pushing very hard for a young nation to have democracy is like telling some crazy, and primitive people to drive a car without any driving skills. The people of South Sudan should first be taught about what is a democracy. They should learn and study first about the countries with democracy and around the world, and how other more powerful countries are controlling them. The government of South Sudan could create more outstanding plans that can govern and stabilize South Sudan. These should be based on South Sudan traditional way of living so that problems in the future are isolated and eliminating for good governing practices. The people who have democracy around the world have been humiliated by other powerful countries, their land, water, and all the resources of the land have been digging out and taken away by other powerful countries in the name of democracy. Many people here in Africa are not even now living in their respective countries; they live in foreign lands because they have been transporting from refugees to other Camps across the world. They are now finding themselves living like prisoners in foreign countries. Do not destroy your country so that you can come and sleep and live in foreign countries who are richer in mind than you. That will not work well with you. If you are finding it very troubling forgiving others, seek mental help from SPLM and SPLA, and they will baptize you with water. SPLA and SPLM will mentally improve your thoughts and thinking. They are capable of doing that because their goal is to advance their people and their country to the next future. SPLA and SPLM can train you so that you can help your country South Sudan. That is the only way you can get out yourself from those problems. Those problems that you now have you have been acquiring it from outside counseling who are called foreign countries. That what brings this great confusion to our nation. Unite yourselves and come together to solve and resolve your problems because they are creating by you. The solutions to your internal problems will, therefore, be resolve and solve once and for all by you the people of South Sudan. You must take the good and leave the bad out and throw it far away from where it can never be seen. That is the only way you can achieve success.

    repondre message

    • 24 July 02:56, by john akeen

      Mr. Nairobimitot
      you’re absolutely right about what you have wrote. Our people they jumped into something they don’t even study it’s side effect, a lot of people in South Sudan they think that they know what is democracy mean because they think that they know what is politics, some people in south sudan think that democracy means politics and some people think that democracy means freedom>

      repondre message

      • 24 July 03:12, by john akeen

        and some people they think that killing is the way to get to democracy. You know in other countries for example USA, if they want to do something, they studied for more than 2yrs frost before they take any action, but in our country, there is some leaders when they come up with some Idea, they don’t even wanna know it’s side effect, they just want to do it right away without thinking and they>

        repondre message

        • 24 July 03:25, by john akeen

          don’t even want to explain why they come up with that Idea. People like me they don’t agree with anyone who come up with any Idea without any explanation. so my brothers South Sudanese people, please study things frost before you agree with it. Thank you

          repondre message

    • 24 July 04:42, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Nairobimitot, you are definitely correct. We, South citizens should focus our attention on how to build our country and enjoy our lives freely. I consent that P. Kiir should step down after he solves all the problems he and Machar caused to the country. We need to elect a person who loves all the citizens and the country.

      repondre message

    • 24 July 05:57, by dinkdong

      Nairobimitot,
      Like Aldo and all the people supporting your comment, are fools. How can gathering of corrupted bastards to eat together and smile at camera bring peace? It is such attitude where someone like you pretend to know something, spending time writing craps that ruined this country. Write a book and stop posting nonsenses!

      repondre message

  • 24 July 01:21, by john akeen

    Well this war is not about freedoms or democracy, it is about leadership and money, I don’t see any true leader in South Sudan except Dr. James wany Iga, who only sees SSudanese people as the one nation. Riek Machar will never denounce violence because he’s afraiding that if he denounce violence his followers will get him kill, so the only way for Riek is to step down from being a Rebel’s leader>

    repondre message

    • 24 July 02:20, by Nairobimitot

      John Akeen
      Riek Machar is finished and gone, why still talking about Riek Machar. Even if he comes back, he will not be a vice president again, but he can be giving an assignment to do, something to do to help the country. Do not worry too much about Riek Machar because his power is going down below zero. Moreover, this war was started by Riek Machar because he wanted a democracy and a democratic state which he did not explain very well. He was told to form his party if you wanted to contest for the presidency and he refused and rejected a peaceful request by the excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit. There is a correlation or a relationship between wars that are caused by the leadership, money, and a yearn for Democracy. It is a power struggle. Remember democracy is very bad because it can destroy a country that is full of illiteracy. The people of South Sudan need to be educated first before democracy. Do not invite people who are going to come and still all your god giving potentials, those foreigners come to the country in the name of freedom and divide the people of that land forever so that they are not speaking in one voice. When that is achieved, they will create more problems and take the ground and land and write funny books about you especially about how dump theses people are.

      repondre message

      • 24 July 03:30, by john akeen

        You’re right brother, I shouldn’t talk about death people. Thanks you for your feedback

        repondre message

  • 24 July 02:30, by john locke

    Nairobi, please stop the lying. This war started because kiir feared the fact of riek running against him in the upcoming elections. Kiir lied about the cease fire, he used it to attack us rebels. Kiirs military is finished. The mathiang anyor militia left their positions and went back to aweil. Who will fight his war now. Kiirs days are numbered. Hes now buying the updf and splm north to fight

    repondre message

    • 24 July 02:51, by Nairobimitot

      John Locke, you have a big illusion. Kiir power is not finished in fact is gaining more power. It is very important that you understand many rebels have been deceived and misled by their leader Riek Mach who is now in a farmland in South Africa. It is very hard even to reach him and talk to him because of the poor communication network that he is now facing. He is isolated now, but he was once a vice president. You are one of those people who are deceptive and promoting illusion. You are continuing to get people kill which is very true. SPLA/SPLM is the foundation so do not try to deem it because it will not work. Riek Machar is now in South Africa and left all his supporters in a complicated situation. Do you know how far South Africa is from South Sudan?

      repondre message

  • 24 July 03:14, by Nairobimitot

    John Locke
    I am not lying to you, and you are an illusionary man and very deceptive. Riek was a vice president why did Riek want to run in the same party when there is a president, and he was a Vice. If he was a good man, he was supposed to listen to the Presidency to form his party. Riek rejected a peaceful request by the president. The president told him to form his party so that he can run for the office of the Presidency. He refused. Now if things are going very bad on your side and around the country, do not put the blame to the presidency but blame it on your leadership of the rebels.

    repondre message

  • 24 July 03:28, by john locke

    Nairobi, how much did kiir or taban pay you to make that great lie? Kiir feared riek running against him. So him and the jce plotted to kill innocent nuer in juba. Or who do you think killed all those innocent nuer in juba. Either way kiir is wasting money by paying sout africa to keep riek. Riek is coming back. Kiirs regime is crumbling. His military is finisned. The mathiang anyor even left

    repondre message

    • 24 July 03:34, by Nairobimitot

      The SPLA military is increasing day by day. It is not the same SPLA as it once was in the bush. You must know this clear and with respect. You are deceiving yourself that all I know.

      repondre message

    • 24 July 04:06, by john akeen

      John locke, you’re really dam and stupid if you don’t understand what is Mr. Nairbimitot, what he said it’s very clear OK. So let me ask you,
      where is Riek Mach? To me Riek Machar is death, but his thieves, muggers, robbers and looters are still around, but soon SPLA will capture all of them one by one and you John Lock you will be the last one to be capture because you’re too easy to capture

      repondre message

    • 24 July 04:56, by Dinka-Defender-General

      John Locke, are you for SPLM reunification or against it? I believe Nairobimitot arguing for facts and what needs to be done to solve the mess we are in and you just opposed the Nairobimitot ideas. What ideas do you have to solve the country problem? Personally, I don’t know the person called Nairobimitot, but I believe the person loves all the citizens of South Sudan including you.

      repondre message

  • 24 July 04:08, by john locke

    Youre useless spla can barely even get to pagak.. we stopped you before you ever went. Than you called uganda to bomb us so youre useless soldiers that where stuck can escape. Talk to me when you capture pagak

    repondre message

    • 24 July 04:45, by john akeen

      Hahahah capturing Pagak doesn’t mean anything to you Rebels, than why should we go hurt on capturing it?

      repondre message

  • 24 July 05:14, by john locke

    If pagak means nothing to younusless kiir followers than why are you trying to capture it? Why call uganda to bomb our positions? Because kiir is an idiot with an army full of scared soldiers who cant fight in the field. Now we chased you away from pagak. Now what are you going to do. Your mission failed, youre soldiers are deserting and defecting everyday because of no pay and losing battles.

    repondre message

  • 24 July 06:06, by Monye Kurok

    Please ladies
    Reuniting the fractured SPLM is not realistic but reuniting parts of it could be possible. Please grow up and move on.

    repondre message

  • 24 July 06:10, by Eyez

    John locke and Dinka Malitia

    Just because your brainwashed jenge in the form of Mr. Nairobimitot sprung a few sentences together and painted a distorted picture of the real facts, you are now thumping your chests like gorillas.

    The true SPLM is dead and buried with Garang, and these vultures and vagabonds masquerading as the people’s leaders are agents of doom.
    The struggle still continues.

    repondre message

    • 24 July 06:16, by Eyez

      John locke

      I deeply apologise for mistakenly mentioning your name instead of ’John akeen’
      Thanks

      repondre message

