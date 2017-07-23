Five IDPs killed by pastoralist gunmen in South Darfur

July 22, 2017 (NYALA) - Five Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were killed and six others seriously injured on Saturday at Hegair Tono area, Baleel locality, some 25 kilometres south east of Nyala, South Darfur capital.

The deputy chairman of IDPs and Refugees Association Adam Abdallah on Saturday told Sudan Tribune that 10 gunmen on camels and horses backs have attacked IDPs from Kalma camp as they were planting at Hegair Tono area, killing 5 people instantly and injuring 6 others, mostly women.

He pointed out that the attack came in revenge for a woman who was injured after she fell off a camel as the farmers were trying to push out a herd of camels that has encroached into their farms forcibly.

Abdallah added the culprits left the incident scene after they threatened to prevent the IDPs from practising their farming activities and return them back to the camps.

It is noteworthy that IDPs often leave the camps to plant their crops in nearby farms during the fall and return back to the camps after the end of the growing season.

During the rainy season, usually, various clashes erupt between herdsmen and farmers leading to violence and killing. These clashes are triggered by herdsmen attempts to graze their animals on agricultural fields.

These incidents create fears among farmers and dissuade displaced people willing to return voluntarily to their home villages or those intending to return back to their areas during the cultivation season.

(ST)