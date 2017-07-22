10 killed in fresh tribal clashes in East Darfur

July 22, 2017 (ED-DAEIN) - Ten people were killed and fourteen others injured Friday in renewed clashed between Ma’alia and Rizeigat tribes in East Darfur state.

Sudanese tribal leaders attend the Darfur talks at the venue of the Darfur peace talks in Abuja, Nigeria on 2 May 2006 (AP)

The clashes between the two tribes occurred at Al-Muglaid area, 40 kilometres west of East Darfur capital, Ed-Daein as Ma’alia tribesmen were pursuing stolen cattle.

The state security committee has deployed military reinforcements to separate the two sides and prevent further clashes.

A tribal leader from the Ma’alia Mohamed Ahmed Nour told Sudan Tribune that a group of herders from the Agarba clan of the Ma’alia have been ambushed by the Rizeigat gunmen as they were pursuing their stolen cattle leading to the killing of 2 people and injuring 2 others.

For his part, the tribal leader from the Rizeigat Mohamed al-Hag Marano said Ma’alia gunmen who were pursuing stolen sheep have attacked Rizeigat tribesmen killing 8 people and injuring at least 12 others.

He said the main reason behind the clashes is the violation by the Ma’alia tribesmen to the government decision which banned tribes from pursuing any stolen cattle, pointing the responsibility to retrieve the cattle was entrusted to the security committee.

Marano underscored his tribe full commitment to achieve security and stability according to the reconciliation agreements among the various tribes and the government.

Tribal clashes are now seen as the first source of violence in the western Sudan region and displaced thousands of civilians in Darfur five states.

The conflict between the Rezeigat and the Ma’alia tribes in East Darfur state is considered one of the longest and most deadly in the region.

Both the Rizeigat and the Maalia are pastoralist tribes, based in East Darfur. The centre of Rizeigat territory is in Ed-Daein town, while the Maalia centre is in Adila, the second largest town after Ed-Daein.

Numerous reconciliation conferences and mediation efforts have failed to end the long-standing feud especially after reports that the disputed land contained oil.

