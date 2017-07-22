 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 22 July 2017

10 killed in fresh tribal clashes in East Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 22, 2017 (ED-DAEIN) - Ten people were killed and fourteen others injured Friday in renewed clashed between Ma’alia and Rizeigat tribes in East Darfur state.

JPEG - 16.1 kb
Sudanese tribal leaders attend the Darfur talks at the venue of the Darfur peace talks in Abuja, Nigeria on 2 May 2006 (AP)

The clashes between the two tribes occurred at Al-Muglaid area, 40 kilometres west of East Darfur capital, Ed-Daein as Ma’alia tribesmen were pursuing stolen cattle.

The state security committee has deployed military reinforcements to separate the two sides and prevent further clashes.

A tribal leader from the Ma’alia Mohamed Ahmed Nour told Sudan Tribune that a group of herders from the Agarba clan of the Ma’alia have been ambushed by the Rizeigat gunmen as they were pursuing their stolen cattle leading to the killing of 2 people and injuring 2 others.

For his part, the tribal leader from the Rizeigat Mohamed al-Hag Marano said Ma’alia gunmen who were pursuing stolen sheep have attacked Rizeigat tribesmen killing 8 people and injuring at least 12 others.

He said the main reason behind the clashes is the violation by the Ma’alia tribesmen to the government decision which banned tribes from pursuing any stolen cattle, pointing the responsibility to retrieve the cattle was entrusted to the security committee.

Marano underscored his tribe full commitment to achieve security and stability according to the reconciliation agreements among the various tribes and the government.

Tribal clashes are now seen as the first source of violence in the western Sudan region and displaced thousands of civilians in Darfur five states.
The conflict between the Rezeigat and the Ma’alia tribes in East Darfur state is considered one of the longest and most deadly in the region.

Both the Rizeigat and the Maalia are pastoralist tribes, based in East Darfur. The centre of Rizeigat territory is in Ed-Daein town, while the Maalia centre is in Adila, the second largest town after Ed-Daein.

Numerous reconciliation conferences and mediation efforts have failed to end the long-standing feud especially after reports that the disputed land contained oil.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why I believe Halayeb Triangle is an Egyptian territory 2017-07-18 22:10:00 By Tor Madira Machier Since the exit of the Anglo-Egyptian colonisation of Sudan, Egypt’s Halayeb Triangle has been a subject of false ownership claim by the Khartoum successive regimes. In fact, (...)

South Sudan Media: An endangered landscape 2017-07-18 21:56:11 By Tor Madira Machier With the disappearance of some websites from South Sudan’s radars on Monday, the news exaggerates fears of government’s advance on media strongholds in the country. What is (...)

The International Community is not the Answer 2017-07-17 11:31:13 By Salah Shuaib The miserable general situations in which we live didn't leave us with a much confidence in the ability of the Great Powers, which are allegedly leading the international (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.