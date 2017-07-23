Ethiopia, Djibouti agree to enhance security cooperation

 
 
 
By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

July 21, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - Ethiopia and Djibouti on Friday vow to further bolster cooperation security and defence areas between the two countries.

JPEG - 12.8 kb

The state-owned Ethiopia Broadcast Corporation reported that the joint defence committee of the two nations commenced in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ethiopia and Djibouti established a joint defence committee in 2011 and had been closely working to ensure peace and security at national and regional levels.

On the annual meeting, both sides have evaluated performance on the implementation of previously reached agreements.

"I would like to express my satisfaction on the degree of implementation of the action plan which is undergoing since 2011" said General Samora Yonuis, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian defence forces.

He lauded the joint technical committee of both sides for their commitment and strong efforts they exerted to achieve the objectives through their practical activities.

The two sides are expected to put a way forward for upcoming year activities after evaluating previous performance.

Military officials of the two sides underscored a need to bolster the capacity of defence forces to combat security threats along their common border and beyond.

With regard to the recent tension created between Djibouti and Eritrea, officials from Djibouti said they were trying to resolve the problem through diplomatic channels.

Djibouti is Ethiopia’s sole route to sea after the latter cut ties with Eritrea following the 1998-2000 border war. Since then, Ethiopia has become highly dependent on Djibouti seaport for its international trade.

In 2015, the two nations agreed to build an oil pipeline that links both.

The project, as per the agreement, will be managed by the United States-based African structure development company, Black Rhinos.

(ST)

