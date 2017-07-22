 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 22 July 2017

South Sudan to launch cholera vaccination campaign next Friday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

WHO receives 500 000 doses of Oral Cholera Vaccine for a planned campaign in South Sudan. WHO South Sudan (WHO/L. Luwaga photo)
July 21, 2017 (JUBA) — The UN World Health Organisation and the South Sudanese ministry of health will launch a cholera vaccination campaign next Friday, after a rise in cholera cases.

According to the UN body, 17 785 cholera cases including 320 (CFR 1.8%) deaths have been reported from 24 counties in South Sudan since the outbreak in June 2106.

In a statement released this week, WHO said it works with the with the Republic of South Sudan’s Ministry of Health and partners to scale up cholera vaccination campaign from 28 July to 3 August 2017.

WHO further said they received 500 000 doses of oral cholera vaccine (OCV) and they plan to use it to contain the outbreak which spreads along major commercial routes and rivers.

The campaign will cover areas with high active transmission including Tonj East, Kapoeta South, Kapoeta North and Kapoeta East counties. In Tonj East, the surrounding payams will be targeted to limit further spread of the outbreak.

The use of the OCV is one of the strategies available to prevent and combat outbreaks. At the same time, South Sudan is implementing the integrated approach for cholera control, said the statement.

WHO further said they will combine strategies for improving access to patient care, surveillance, social mobilisation, water, sanitation and hygiene, and use of oral cholera vaccines.

“Cholera is endemic in South Sudan and historically, outbreaks have occurred along major commercial routes and rivers in the dry season as well as during the rainy season,” said Dr Joseph Wamala, WHO Epidemiologist.

Cholera is a bacterial disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae that results in an acute diarrheal illness. People acquire the disease through consumption of food or water contaminated with the bacterium, Vibrio cholerae.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why I believe Halayeb Triangle is an Egyptian territory 2017-07-18 22:10:00 By Tor Madira Machier Since the exit of the Anglo-Egyptian colonisation of Sudan, Egypt’s Halayeb Triangle has been a subject of false ownership claim by the Khartoum successive regimes. In fact, (...)

South Sudan Media: An endangered landscape 2017-07-18 21:56:11 By Tor Madira Machier With the disappearance of some websites from South Sudan’s radars on Monday, the news exaggerates fears of government’s advance on media strongholds in the country. What is (...)

The International Community is not the Answer 2017-07-17 11:31:13 By Salah Shuaib The miserable general situations in which we live didn't leave us with a much confidence in the ability of the Great Powers, which are allegedly leading the international (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.