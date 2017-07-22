Wau governor announces measure to reduce violence along border

July 21, 2017 [WAU] - The Governor of Wau State Andrea Mayar Acho said his government has taken drastic measures to deal with the growing violence and insecurity across the border areas with the neighbouring states.

Wau state governor Andrea Mayar Acho (ST Photo)

Governor Acho made his remark Friday while addressing civilians of Manyang village in the eastern part of state capital which borders with Tonj in the north and Gogrial states in the south.

He urged the traditional chiefs to help the state government to restore security and to advise the youth to avoid border confrontations.

“You must talk to your sons, tell them now to not fight themselves or block the roads. They have to be peaceful with one another,” he said.

Acho also called on the inhabitants to remain calm and distance themselves from any violence that appears in the neighbouring borders.

“You the local residents, you should live in a peaceful co-existence with your neighbours without any problem, we are all in peace as a peaceful state,” Acho told civilians upon his visit to Manyang on Saturday.

He said his government is working closely with his counterparts in neighbouring Tonj and Gogirial states to deal with the cross borders violence in the area.

Governor Acho said Tonj and Gogrial states are also doing the same with him to preserve security and stability of the citizens.

Since last June, fighting between Aguok and Apuk youth involved the community of Wan-Bai of Wau state backing Apuk.

Last week, dozens of people were killed and scores were injured during the clashes. Also, hundreds fled the state to neighbouring states.

(ST)