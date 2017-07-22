A policeman shot dead by unknown gunmen in Yambio



July 21, 2017 (YAMBIO) – A Policeman in the South Sudanese newly created Gbudue State guarding one of the petrol stations in Yambio was shot dead by unknown armed men who took away his gun on Thursday night.

Speaking to Sudan Tribune after the State Council of Ministers meeting, Gibson Bullen Wande the Minister of Information and Culture, Youth and Sports in Gbudue state said that there are shortfalls in the security situation due to the increase of armed crimes at night in Yambio town in the recent weeks.

“Yambio County in the past few weeks has been experiencing series of targeted killings, as armed criminals in the town continue to terrorise the population demanding money and stealing or kill people.”

Wande added that a woman also was found dead and dumped in a house in the suburb of Yambio town and it remains unclear who killed her and no suspect has been arrested. But he reiterated the government resolve to put in place measures to curb the criminals who are causing insecurity more especially in Yambio town.

A resident of Gangara Emilia neighbourhood in Yambio who declined to mention his name said the security in their homes has worsened as unknown armed men who could not be identified at night continue to demand money and confiscate valuable items from the residents at night creating fear among them.

The resident urged the government to introduce the organised forces patrols at night with immediate effect as the community are left vulnerable for looting and killings.

"Hundreds of armed men who were in the bush and decided to surrender under SPLA-IO are in the Yambio town and those under South Sudan National Liberation Movement SSNLM who are waiting for graduation remains the security threat in the town as most of them are staying with guns among the community,“ the resident claimed.