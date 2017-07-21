 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 22 July 2017

South Sudan rebel leader declines national dialogue consultations

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Exiled South Sudanese rebel general Thomas Cirillo poses for a photograph inside his hotel room in Addis Ababa, on April 17, 2017 (Reuters photo)
July 21, 2017 (JUBA)-The leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS) has turned down a request to carry out consultation with the members of national dialogue committee secretariat launched by the President Salva Kiir.

Gen. Thomas Cirilo Swaka said the government was using the dialogue to consolidate power while committing genocide against the people with impunity.

“We would like to re-assert our view that the same government that is spearheading the National Dialogue is also intensifying killings, rapes, and destroying villages and communities all over South Sudan, despite Kiir’s unilateral ceasefire,” reads the letter dated July 18, 2017.

The armed opposition leader, according to the statement, said it was the conviction of his movement that a genuine peace could only be possible after this war is ended through a negotiated peace agreement

He further called for a new peace process as the agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan is dead for all practical purpose.

“It is hard to avoid the conclusion that the national dialogue is not a credible solution but a tactical manoeuvre that enable the government to continue to remain in power while committing genocide against the people of South Sudan with impunity," the statement adds.

Swaka was reacting to the letter from the co-chair of the national dialogue committee Angelo Beda seeking when he could meet his team for consultation.

Beda had hoped a meeting takes place on July 20, 2017.

The rebel leader who is also known as Cirillo, resigned as deputy chief of staff of South Sudan’s army (SPLA) in February 2017, citing rights abuses in a war that has split the country along ethnic lines since 2013.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 July 00:43, by lino

    National Monologue!!! All oppositions armed and none are declining.
    The Government should shop somewhere else.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why I believe Halayeb Triangle is an Egyptian territory 2017-07-18 22:10:00 By Tor Madira Machier Since the exit of the Anglo-Egyptian colonisation of Sudan, Egypt’s Halayeb Triangle has been a subject of false ownership claim by the Khartoum successive regimes. In fact, (...)

South Sudan Media: An endangered landscape 2017-07-18 21:56:11 By Tor Madira Machier With the disappearance of some websites from South Sudan’s radars on Monday, the news exaggerates fears of government’s advance on media strongholds in the country. What is (...)

The International Community is not the Answer 2017-07-17 11:31:13 By Salah Shuaib The miserable general situations in which we live didn't leave us with a much confidence in the ability of the Great Powers, which are allegedly leading the international (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.