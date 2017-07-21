Sudanese judge refuses bail for human rights defender

July 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese court refused bail on Thursday for the prominent human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim who is accused of espionage and intelligence activities.

Chairman of the Sudan Social Development Organization (SUDO) Mudawi Ibrahim Adam (www.democracyandsecurity.org)

On 5 June, the State Security Prosecutor Babiker Abdel-Latif said the complainant informed the prosecution of the involvement of the accused in a criminal organisation conducting espionage and intelligence activities in favour of foreign embassies in the country.

“They also provided false allegations pertaining to the use of chemical weapons and distorting the image of the country,” stressed the prosecutor.

The Khartoum Criminal Court on Thursday rejected a request by the defence for the release on bail of the human rights activist with the usual guarantee in the case where he was charged with "running espionage and intelligence activities."

Headed by Judge Abdin Hamad Dahi, the court, justified its refusal saying the accused are facing charges of criminal complicity and espionage, which cannot be dealt in accordance with the ordinary criminal procedure code.

The court session was attended by many activists and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions in Khartoum.

The judges decided to hold the next session in mid-September.

Ibrahim, an engineering professor and Chair of the non-governmental organisation Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) was arrested by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) on 7 December 2016.

