Troika and EU condemn South Sudan army attacks on rebel stronghold

July 20, 2017 (JUBA) - Members of the Troika and the European Union have condemned the continuing violence in South Sudan, especially the current offensive by government forces against the country’s armed opposition (SPLM-IO) forces near Pagak town.

Pagak, located on South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia, has been a military stronghold for rebel forces loyal to former First-Vice President, Riek Machar.

The Pagak offensive, they said in a joint statement, is a clear violation of the unilateral ceasefire declared by President Salva Kiir on 22 May, and calls into question the Juba government’s commitment to reach peace through the national dialogue, notwithstanding the sincere efforts undertaken by the leaders of the steering committee.

“The Troika and EU repeat and endorse the June 12 call by the leaders of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for President Kiir to ensure that his forces respect the unilateral ceasefire, for the armed opposition groups to reciprocate the ceasefire, and for all groups to allow the unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance to all those in need,” reads the statement.

Both the Troika and EU members welcomed IGAD’s announcement of a High-Level Revitalization Forum for the South Sudan peace process and called upon the regional bloc to expeditiously convene the forum, and to include the current principal parties to the conflict.

“Likewise, we urge all parties to fully participate in the forum. The Troika and EU agree with IGAD that the Forum should focus on achieving a ceasefire and resuming political dialogue that focuses on updating the agreement’s timelines and other provisions that are now obsolete in light of the expansion of conflict since 2015,” adds the joint statement.

The Troika and EU members said the proliferation of violence, displacement, and food insecurity renders any discussion of elections in the foreseeable future as an unnecessary diversion from the primary goals of achieving peace and reconciliation.

“South Sudan’s leaders, neighbors, and regional and international partners must first focus on achieving peace in order to create the conditions needed to hold credible elections,” their statement noted.

“To achieve these urgent goals, we look forward to the prompt revitalization of an inclusive and credible peace process by IGAD,” it added, vowing to support institutions designed to implement the accord that temporarily ended the conflict.

CALLS FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

Michael J. Sison, the U.S deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said on Thursday that the 15-member Security Council needed to hold the South Sudanese parties on the ground accountable for their broken promises.

“We called on the parties to stop fighting, commit to a political process, and allow for unfettered humanitarian access, but virtually none of these steps happened. So this Council must be prepared to hold the parties accountable for their inaction and for the continued suffering of South Sudan’s people,” Sison told the Security Council.

“The Council must put real pressure on the parties to change their behavior”, he added.

Last week, the head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer said there was "heavy fighting" and an "extremely worrying" situation in Pagak, forcing civilians and aid workers to flee.

At least 5,000 civilians, he said, have been forced out of their homes.

According to Shearer, thousands of South Sudanese civilians are fleeing to neighbouring Ethiopia as government troops and its allied forces advanced towards Pagak town, expressing grave concerns about what was already the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis.

Stressing there was no military solution to the South Sudan conflict, Shearer called upon all the warring both factions to stop the fighting.

The South Sudanese conflict started in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused Machar of a coup attempt. Since then, tens of thousands of people been killed and more than 2 million displaced.

(ST)

  • 21 July 08:15, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Troika and AU are failed to solve South Sudan situation,

    • 21 July 08:17, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      EU are only liking business.

    • 21 July 08:24, by deng

      If we rely on others to solve our problems, that means we failed and cannot solve the problems by ourselves.

    • 21 July 09:01, by Midit Mitot

      Good enough the whole world have confirmed that Juba government is misleading them, talking nonsense always about National Dialogue while attacking IO areas. what a ND is that? confusing the whole world!!!!!

  • 21 July 08:19, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    Salva Kiir Mayardit and Riek Machar, are only people of South Sudan follow their business.

  • 21 July 08:33, by Dinka-Defender-General

    South Sudan and Ethiopia border must be clear for businesses or civilians to operate freely. Government has a right to protect, serve, and secure the borders.

    • 21 July 08:41, by Eastern

      South Sudan imports EVERY THING and exports only CHARCOAL.....Sad but true!

      • 21 July 08:51, by Newsudan

        ya militia Eastern
        SPLA is fully committed to make 40 marauding militias groups come to their senses.
        ask your fellow militias at outskirt of Kaka,they were running naked to Khartoum their usually masters

        • 21 July 09:06, by Sunday Junup

          Newsudan,
          please, please i beg you, tell our public the truth about kaka. Your guys did not update you on reality. Kaka is a gone case

      • 21 July 08:56, by South South

        Eastern,

        South Sudan is working very hard, soon, it will begin to import more products to neighbor countries. We are very proud of our country. Sad that we in South Sudan have traitors and betrayers. All what they want is country to collapse. Good news, we are chasing them away from South Sudan.

    • 21 July 08:55, by Sunday Junup

      Dinka-defender,
      you are fool actually, how can you protect Nuer Land if you can’t protect Waraf and Aweil?

      • 21 July 08:59, by South South

        Sunday Junup,

        Don’t work like sheep. You need to see things ahead of you, raise up your head to see from very far. There is zero violence in Aweil. It is a peaceful place on the face of earth.

        • 21 July 10:29, by Sunday Junup

          South South,
          Aweil is a peaceful place on the face of earth indeed, why state of emergency in Aweil if i can ask you? I know from Ngundeng prediction that Jieng ouncil of Evil (JCE) will destroy South Sudan and it will look like no country but He (Deng) will destroy that council. remember Deng is common ancestral God for both Dinka and Nuer and Ngundeng mean gift from Deng.

