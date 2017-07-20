

July 20, 2017 (WASHINGTON) - U.S. State Department Thursday has welcomed Khartoum decision to continue its participation in a joint committee over the permanent revocation of economic sanctions.

In response to the delay of sanctions relief, Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir on 13 July decided to suspend the participation of his government in the joint committee until the 12 October, the date of the upcoming decision.

However, following a visit to Riyadh on Tuesday 18 July where he met with the Saudi King Salman and the Crown Prince Mohamed Ibn Salman, the Sudanese president -in a joint communiqué- agreed to a Saudi request to continue the joint meetings with the U.S. official agencies for the permanent lift of economic embargo.

"The United States welcomes the recent announcements by the Governments of Sudan and Saudi Arabia underscoring Sudan’s commitment to sustain positive dialogue with the United States and to continue collective efforts to fight terrorism," said the State Department in a statement on Thursday.

Washington explained its decision to postpone the lift of sanctions saying they need further to discuss with Khartoum, human rights, religious freedom and Sudan’s commitments to the sanctions on North Korea.

At the same time, it praised Khartoum cooperation on the counterterrorism and reiterated its commitment to the five tracks framework.

Also on Wednesday, for the first time since 1993, the State Department applauded Khartoum cooperation in the fight against ISIS group adding it has stopped its support to Hamas and other terrorist groups.

"As outlined in the 2016 U.S. Country Report on Terrorism issued July 19, the United States notes Sudan’s improved counterterrorism efforts through enhanced interagency and international cooperation to address the threat from ISIS and other terrorist organizations, and its willingness to pursue counterterrorism operations alongside regional partners, including operations to counter threats to U.S. interests and personnel in Sudan," said the statement.

The two countries have three months to address the three points put by Washington on the negotiating table, before the 12 October.

Saudi Arabia pledged to continue its efforts to convince the President Donald Trump to repeal Sudan’s sanctions, but it is not clear if he would be able to disregard the pressure of the Congress and activists.

