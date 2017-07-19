 
 
 
Dozens killed in South Sudan's inter-communal fight

July 18, 2017 (KWAJOK) – A least 18 people were killed and more than 30 wounded in clashes involving the Apuk and Aguok communities of South Sudan’s Gogrial state, an official disclosed.

PNG - 24.9 kb
Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

“Some of our people are now moving to the side of the former Western Bahr el Ghazal and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states for fear of their lives,” said the state information minister, Ariech Mayar Ariech.

Ariech, however, said tension remained high as some group of youth suspected to be from the Aguok community attacked the Apuk, burning down villages and forcing residents to flee their homes.

“We need the intervention of many troops to have the state special forces that are now at the places of the clashes,” he added.

Tonj state governor, Akech Tong Aleu and his Gogrial state counterpart, Gregory Deng Kuac have reportedly camped in Gogrial state as they try to persuade the youth to stop fighting.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday convened an emergency meeting of the national security committee, a day after a state of emergency was declared in parts of the country.

The meeting followed the communal clashes in four states. The state of emergency covered parts of Aweil East, Wau, Gogrial and Jonglei states.

(ST)

  • 19 July 09:52, by Majesty

    Dinka Malual youth stationed in and around Gogrial need to safely go home, leave Gogrial alone to fight their wars. If a Dinka has never caused any war among South Sudanese, why are we are fighting? What ware fight fighting for?

    • 19 July 10:15, by Eastern

      If a Dinka has never caused any war among South Sudanese, why are we are fighting? What ware fight fighting for?

      For your information, the current war was started by Kiir, a dinka complete with tribal scarifications of the Malual dinka!

Sudan Tribune

