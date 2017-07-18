July 18, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday convened a National Security committee emergency meeting at the presidential house in Juba.

South Sudan president Salva Kiir at a meeting with security officials, July 17, 2017 (ST)

The meeting followed serious break down of security after a spike in communal clashes in four states, prompting declaration of state of emergency.

The state of emergency covered parts of Aweil East, Wau, Gogrial and Jonglei state.

The order did not mention specific places in the state were state of emergency has been declared. It is not unclear whether specific services would not be affected by the order since a state of emergency in an area is usually followed by introduction special measures such as increased powers for the police or army, usually connected to civil unrest or a natural disaster like an earthquake.

Martial laws apply for civil unrest in the area. And in most cases the measures affects operations of local schools and other economic activities because people can have difficulty moving freely

South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, Vice the President James Wani Igga, Adviser for Security Tut Gatluak, Minister of National Security, Obuto Mamur, Minister of Defense Kuol Manyang, Minister of Interior, Michael Chiangjiek, Minister of Justice Paulino Wanawilla and the Minister of Information, Broadcasting & Postal Service, Michael Makuei Lueth attended the security meeting.

However, the other officials and officers who attended the meeting were the minister in the office of the president, Mayiik Ayii, finance minister, Central Bank governor, the inspector general of police, deputy chief of defense forces, director generals for internal and external security bureaus of the security service, Akol Koor Kuc and Thomas Duoth and director of army military intelligence, Gen. Marial Nuor.

The country’s minister of interior, who doubles as the spokesperson of the committee, Michael Chiangjiek said that the meeting discussed security situation in the Countrywide and the measures to be used to resolve the matters

Chiangjiek emphasized on the recent communal clashes between Jonglei state and Boma states were part of the agenda of the meeting held today. He said that the committee condemned in strongest term the attacks in which 30 people lost their lives, 18 wounded and 7,000 herds of cattle allegedly taken. It was not clear which community took the cows and from which community in the region.

Unconfirmed reports on social media purport Members of ethnic Murle to have raided them.

Chiangjiek said that the committee had agreed to form an investigation committee to look into the incident urgently. He said that the Boma state government had been ordered to collect all cattle that were raided and sent back to Jonglei state in order to avoid revenge from youth of Jonglei state.Other issues discussed at the meeting were the deteriorating security situation in Gogrial state.

The president on Monday declared the state of emergency in South Sudan’s four states. The committee agrees to deploy the national army in the area in order to provide security and protect citizens.

(ST)