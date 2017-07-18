 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 18 July 2017

S. Sudan’s Kiir convenes security meeting after state of emergency declared

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 18, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday convened a National Security committee emergency meeting at the presidential house in Juba.

JPEG - 25.1 kb
South Sudan president Salva Kiir at a meeting with security officials, July 17, 2017 (ST)

The meeting followed serious break down of security after a spike in communal clashes in four states, prompting declaration of state of emergency.

The state of emergency covered parts of Aweil East, Wau, Gogrial and Jonglei state.

The order did not mention specific places in the state were state of emergency has been declared. It is not unclear whether specific services would not be affected by the order since a state of emergency in an area is usually followed by introduction special measures such as increased powers for the police or army, usually connected to civil unrest or a natural disaster like an earthquake.

Martial laws apply for civil unrest in the area. And in most cases the measures affects operations of local schools and other economic activities because people can have difficulty moving freely

South Sudan’s First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, Vice the President James Wani Igga, Adviser for Security Tut Gatluak, Minister of National Security, Obuto Mamur, Minister of Defense Kuol Manyang, Minister of Interior, Michael Chiangjiek, Minister of Justice Paulino Wanawilla and the Minister of Information, Broadcasting & Postal Service, Michael Makuei Lueth attended the security meeting.

However, the other officials and officers who attended the meeting were the minister in the office of the president, Mayiik Ayii, finance minister, Central Bank governor, the inspector general of police, deputy chief of defense forces, director generals for internal and external security bureaus of the security service, Akol Koor Kuc and Thomas Duoth and director of army military intelligence, Gen. Marial Nuor.

The country’s minister of interior, who doubles as the spokesperson of the committee, Michael Chiangjiek said that the meeting discussed security situation in the Countrywide and the measures to be used to resolve the matters

Chiangjiek emphasized on the recent communal clashes between Jonglei state and Boma states were part of the agenda of the meeting held today. He said that the committee condemned in strongest term the attacks in which 30 people lost their lives, 18 wounded and 7,000 herds of cattle allegedly taken. It was not clear which community took the cows and from which community in the region.

Unconfirmed reports on social media purport Members of ethnic Murle to have raided them.

Chiangjiek said that the committee had agreed to form an investigation committee to look into the incident urgently. He said that the Boma state government had been ordered to collect all cattle that were raided and sent back to Jonglei state in order to avoid revenge from youth of Jonglei state.Other issues discussed at the meeting were the deteriorating security situation in Gogrial state.

The president on Monday declared the state of emergency in South Sudan’s four states. The committee agrees to deploy the national army in the area in order to provide security and protect citizens.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 July 00:01, by Kush Natives

    Like really? Will it bring the violent crime down in those mentioned states? Let’s wait and see! Why no one from Murlei tribe in the meeting?

    repondre message

    • 19 July 00:28, by Kuch

      Kush Natives,
      This is a usual SUDAN TRIBUNE made up story how many times are you fellows been informed that SUDAN TRIBUNE is a foreign online tabloid edited in France by a cloned so-called Arab of North Sudan? SUDAN TRIBUNE and RADIO TAMAZUJ have offices in South Sudan or journalists, but spies fellows>>>

      repondre message

      • 19 July 00:37, by Kuch

        And most of the SUDAN TRIBUNE stories are created by North Sudan spies and some South Sudanese who want to make a few dollars from the CIA, MI6 & other foreign operatives posing as NGOs workers or freelance journalists here in South Sudan while they are working for their corporate America & European regime change business in our country fellows>>>

        repondre message

        • 19 July 00:48, by Kuch

          The NGO workers of USAID, of MSF, OXfam-UK etc are all fool of CIA, MI6, Mosad and other foreign agents. The so-called white Americans, English other creeps who called themselves journalists are not always actual journalists but spies. Do you fellows know that our country is where is where the foreign hyenas are salivating to plunder?>>>

          repondre message

          • 19 July 00:57, by Kuch

            These foreign hyenas have succeeded with their regime change business in central Africa republic & Libya but their most prized country in Africa with resources to be regime changed & be plundered by them is our country, South Sudan. But their regime change business seems not to be working in their favour. Their puppet & some of his fools they are using as pawns/proxies>>>

            repondre message

            • 19 July 01:03, by Newsudan

              Gen.Kiir Mayardit has also order 33 governors to cleared all negative forces in their States in coordination with peace wing forces of STD

              repondre message

            • 19 July 01:06, by Kuch

              To regime change the current government of South Sudan are no where near achieving that goal & so these foreign hyenas plan B is to use their Riek Machar puppet & a few of his fools they are using as pawns/proxies as their bargaining card with or blackmails to the government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people. These foreign hyenas are the ones that are demanding to be included>>>

              repondre message

              • 19 July 01:15, by Kuch

                in the South Sudanese "national dialogue" and that is why they keep saying in the media that the national dialogue must be "inclusive". The national dialogue is already inclusive but these foreign hyenas has no provision in it and is why they don’t want the national dialogue to succeed. Fellows, even some lowly informed leaders do not know the white people evil & dirty intrigues>>>

                repondre message

                • 19 July 01:25, by Kuch

                  Dr. John Garang was the one who knew these foreign hyenas pretty darn well. And Dr. Garang guarded the SPLM/A from being infiltrated by the CIA, MI6 etc who used to pose themselves as NGOs or humanitarian aid workers during our genuine war of independence from our cloned so-called Arab North Sudan. These foreign hyenas eventually killed Dr. Garang right after 2005 CPA anyway because they knew>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 19 July 01:34, by Kuch

                    With Dr. Garang on the helm, there was no chance for these hyenas to plunder our country at whim. Still, they even again find that Salva Kiir is not also their idiot to give our country on a clean plate to their Wall street and their banking cartels. And that’s why their Riek Machar puppet seems to be their guy. But they know Riek Machar is a damage good & unpalatable to majority of South Sudanese>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 19 July 01:45, by Kuch

                      But they hoped others like Pagan Amuom, Majak Shoot, Thomas Cirillo could both be acceptable to South Sudanese people and their own business & geopolitical interests in our country. Which may not have been a bad idea. But their Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Susan Paige, Hillary Clinton and their other hawks at their then States department have badly messed up the US good relationship it used to have with South Sudanese people with their regime change>>>

                      repondre message

                      • 19 July 01:56, by Kuch

                        business and to use South Sudan & the south Sudanese people as their geopolitical chess game. Now the South Sudanese people have reverted back to their old ways of distrust to white people, Arab or foreigners in general. A few like some Riek Machar supporters who seem to favour the US, the UK, their UN & their NGOs dirty business in our country will will up pretty darn soon against these creeps>>>

                        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why I believe Halayeb Triangle is an Egyptian territory 2017-07-18 22:10:00 By Tor Madira Machier Since the exit of the Anglo-Egyptian colonisation of Sudan, Egypt’s Halayeb Triangle has been a subject of false ownership claim by the Khartoum successive regimes. In fact, (...)

South Sudan Media: An endangered landscape 2017-07-18 21:56:11 By Tor Madira Machier With the disappearance of some websites from South Sudan’s radars on Monday, the news exaggerates fears of government’s advance on media strongholds in the country. What is (...)

The International Community is not the Answer 2017-07-17 11:31:13 By Salah Shuaib The miserable general situations in which we live didn't leave us with a much confidence in the ability of the Great Powers, which are allegedly leading the international (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.