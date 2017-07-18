 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 18 July 2017

Sudan denies hiring U.S. firms to lobby for lifting of sanctions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hamid Mumtaz, Monday denied Khartoum’s hiring of an American law firm to lobby for ensuring the permanent lift of economic sanctions on Sudan.

JPEG - 36.2 kb
Hamid Mumtaz (Photo NCP website)

Last June, Bloomberg disclosed that Sudanese government through its embassy in Washington hired a law firm, Squire Patton Boggs LLP, at a cost of $40,000 a month to lobby on its behalf to ensure that President Donald Trump permanently lifts sanctions against the east African country

The report was based on a letter, since seen by Sudan Tribune, included with a required filing with the Justice Department on June 1 under the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

This contract was not the first one with a lobbying firm. In February 2017, Sudan hired Cooke Robotham LLC to help advise Sudan as it restructures its debt after the decision of former President Barak Obama to cancel the economic embargo last January. The contract was signed at a fixed fee of $300,000.

"We are a responsible country that does not work through (lobbying) companies, but through the official institutions to end the (economic) embargo imposed on Sudan," said the junior minister in press statements following a meeting in the Sudanese parliament.

"We have worked with the official channels in the previous period, we will continue to work in the coming period," he further emphasised.

Washington on 12 July decided to postpone its decision on the relief of sanction for additional three months, pointing to the need to consider human rights, religious freedom and Sudan’s commitment to sanctions on North Korea.

In response, President Omer al-Bashir decided to suspend a joint committee on the sanctions lift until 12 October 2017.

However, Mumtaz reiterated that Bashir’s decision does not mean to suspend contacts and communications with Washington.

"The suspension of the negotiating committee with Washington on lifting sanctions does not mean ending communication," he said, adding that contacts will continue through diplomatic and political channels as well as popular efforts and efforts of civil society groups, friends and partners.

He further said he called on the foreign affairs committee at the parliament to contribute to repeal the economic embargo on Sudan.

"In my meeting with the National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee, I answered the MPs’ questions with all transparency and clarity about the consequences of the postponement, its negative and positive aspects," he said, pointing out that efforts will be coordinated among all relevant parties during the next stage.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The International Community is not the Answer 2017-07-17 11:31:13 By Salah Shuaib The miserable general situations in which we live didn't leave us with a much confidence in the ability of the Great Powers, which are allegedly leading the international (...)

The hard fall of Gen. Paul Malong Awan 2017-07-14 08:45:56 By Kharubino Kur Bol The fall of Gen. Paul Malong from the corridors of power to the house arrest perfectly illustrated in an apophthegm saying, “the bigger they are, they harder the fall”. (...)

Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.