Rights body condemns dismissal of South Sudan judges

July 17, 2017 (JUBA) - The Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ), a human rights entity in South Sudan, has strongly condemned president Salva Kiir’s decision to dismiss 14 of the nation’s judicial officials.

South Sudanese judges (photo RSS ministry of Justice)

The move, according to CPJ’s executive director said, was an attack on the judicial system and an intimidation to the rights of individuals.

“President Kiir’s unilateral act of firing such senior and several judicial personal without any legal process is a complete violation of the constitution. The order is not only starting point interference of the independence of the judicial system in the country but an act which critically disrespected the justices and judges,” said Anthony Tito.

On 12 July, the South Sudanese leader sacked over a dozen of the country’s judges after they protested against poor work conditions.

The CPJ director, however, said he was surprised by President Kiir’s action after forming a committee to look into judges’ grievances.

“The president was waiting for recommendation from the investigative committee to resolve the issue, but now I am surprised by the order relieving the justice and judges,” stressed Tito.

He added, “If the president was acting on recommendations of the committee, then I can say that the high-level committee misled our president and can be called enemies of South Sudan’s progress”.

The official urged the South Sudanese leader to respect the independence of judiciary system and reverse the republican order which saw more than 10 of the country’s top judicial officials dismissed.

South Sudan reportedly had about 270 judges on its payroll in its last budget, some of whom have since resigned. A junior judge in South Sudan currently earns less than $50 monthly.

(ST)