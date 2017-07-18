 
 
 
Senior U.N official to visit the Sudan, South Sudan

July 17, 2017 (KAMPALA) - The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix is due to visit Sudan, South Sudan and Abyei, the world body said in a statement on Monday.

JPEG - 22.8 kb
The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix (UN photo)

Lacroix will, during his tour, visit the UN peacekeeping operations in Darfur (UNAMID), in Abyei (UNISFA) and in South Sudan (UNMISS).

While, in Sudan, the senior UN official is expected to meet government officials, UNAMID personnel and the country team representatives to discuss the reconfiguration of the UN mission in Darfur.

“In addition to El Fasher, he [Lacroix] is expected to visit Golo, Central Darfur, where UNAMID will be establishing a new team site,” reads the UN statement.

After Sudan, Lacroix proceeds to Abyei to meet UN personnel and community representatives to discuss the status of the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mission and the situation in Abyei.

“He will then head to Juba, South Sudan, where he will advocate for a country-wide cessation of hostilities, the importance of an inclusive political solution towards ending the current conflict and greater cooperation with the UN Mission and humanitarian actors”, stressed the UN statement.

Lacroix is also expected to visit Malakal and Bentiu, where UNMISS is protecting over 145,000 civilians in protection of civilians’ sites.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

