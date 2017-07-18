 
 
 
S. Sudan president directs governor to end rebellion

July 17, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir has directed the Central Upper Nile state governor to work with government troops and its allied rebel faction in the area to end rebellion.

Central Upper Nile state Governor James Tor Monybuny meets President Salva Kiir in Juba, July 17, 2017 (ST)

The president was on Monday briefed by Governor James Tor Monybuny on the general security and humanitarian situation in the state.

“Your briefing is good but you need to do more so that there is total peace in the area. You need to work together with the forces of Taban Deng Gai and other forces that are for peace,” said Kiir.

“For those who have refused the national dialogue and are pursuing the war, you need to work also together with forces of Taban Deng Gai and the SPLA [Sudan Peoples Liberation Army] forces to ensure that they are not in the area causing havoc”, he added.

The governor, however, said the general security situation in his state was “calm and normal”, stressing that his administration was working hard to achieve peace in the state through community dialogue.

Monybuny said communities in the state, including those in the protection of civilian sites (PoCs) in the United Nations camps were working together with those in the Upper Nile state capital, Malakal to achieve and maintain peace and stability in the war-torn region.

The governor, however, expressed the commitment of his administration to ensure peace prevails in Central Upper Nile state.

The South Sudanese civil war is a conflict between forces loyal to the government and opposition forces. In December 2013, President Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar and ten others of attempting a coup d’état.

Since then, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst-ever violence since it seceded from Khartoum.

  • 18 July 06:43, by Eastern

    Kiir is stupid indeed! Who claims to be in 100% control of the country?

    • 18 July 06:52, by Kuch

      There is no more potent rebellion. The criminals hyping their Riek Machar rebellion are the SUDAN TRIBUNE, RADIO TAMAZUJ, other corporate America & the European media propaganda machines, the US, the UK, their UN and their NGOs. These evils are the ones who have taken the ’stead’ of their Riek Machar puppet/stooge some of these days. And they acting as if they are registered South Sudanese>>>

      • 18 July 07:02, by Kuch

        opposition parties to the government of South Sudan. This is how the UN and many creepy NGOs work in weak & poor countries:http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p00mmn27
        The US, the UK, France, their UN & their NGOs want to experiment their NEW WORLD ORDER government in our country because our people are found out to be bunch fools & lazies who just don’t want to farm their own foods, but only want>>>

        • 18 July 07:07, by Kuch

          to fed free US & European genetically modified sorghum or maize that they used to feed their livestock. While complaining day & night about corruption & misuse of resources. Yes, there is a lot of corruption in our country just like other countries but not farming our own foods and be depending on other countries for survival just doesn’t cut it>>>

          • 18 July 07:14, by Kuch

            The whole town of Bentiu & Malakal want to be feed by the UN & the NGOs. Half of Juba & even Wau want the same thing. And no one hardly asks as to what country on earth would want its population to be fed by other countries? If many of these lazies of ours really want to fight hunger like they way they always each other, then South Sudan would have been the first country in African to get rid of>

            • 18 July 07:21, by Kuch

              hunger. But this is not the case, believe in superstitions, fantasies, primitivity & laziness have taken over the souls & lives of some communities in our country. And this is why the foreign countries, the UN & it NGOs are so embolden & so fixated in our country & our people. We have a massive land, water & resources that are coveted by other countries to have them. But we are killing ourselves>>

              • 18 July 07:28, by Kuch

                because of our centuries old tribal aimless wars & want other people and their countries to be feeding us their genetically grown foods. And so the US, the UK, their UN & their sleazy NGOs have factored in that they can just take over country & then plunder our resources & occupy our country & even colonize us. The US, the UK, the UN & their NGOs used that game in 1990s in Iraq>>>

                • 18 July 07:34, by Kuch

                  which they used to call "Oil for food program" http://www.un.org/Depts/oip/background/
                  https://www.globalpolicy.org/security-council/42265-oil-for-food-programme.html
                  Some of our Riek Machar fools just do not understand that their damn US, the UK, their UN & their sleazy NGOs are not really our uncles but our greatest monsters>>>

                  • 18 July 07:43, by Kuch

                    For all l know, when these Riek Machar fools later understand that their US, their UK, their UK, their NGOs & their evil allies in between dirty game they are trying playing against our counrtry & our people. Then they will be enraged pretty badly & they would be the first people to killing the long noses in their villages. The Europeans & their Americans came to Africa in 19s with their Bibles>>>

                    • 18 July 07:47, by Kuch

                      on one hand & guns on other. But on the 21s century, the same Europeans & their Americans want to revisit their Africa with their so-called humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & their so-called human rights business bullshit on one hand & their so-called UNSC sanctions on the other>>>

                      • 18 July 07:54, by Kuch

                        Some of our Nuer idiots are not even noticing what was done in the Gambella region. Where the Anyuak people were quietly swept off their land & given to the gulf Arab states to grow their own food on. The British are creeping back to Central Kenya & they are having a lot problems these days with the Sambruru, same thing in Tanzania, Zimbabwe & obviously South Africa>>>

                        • 18 July 08:00, by Kuch

                          But anyway for all l care, we will never ever welcome the evil white Americans, English people and their evil juus into the Dinka/Momjang country with their usual dirty intrigues and they know it. But would really want to know what are those communities in our country that would want to bring the long noses into their villages? We would really want to know.

    • 18 July 06:53, by Newsudan

      eastern
      be careful whom you insulted young man. Kiir Mayardit commanded all SPLA forces in the country. observed protocol not just throwing words without reasoning well.

    • 18 July 08:45, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Is Kiir, himself who can end rebellion in the country not governors.
      I really blame president Kiir on what he had said.

