 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 17 July 2017

Sudan’s al-Bashir, UAE Crown Prince discuss ways to combat terrorism

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir received by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Monday 17 July 2017 (WAM photo)
July 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Monday have discussed bilateral relations between Sudan and the UAE besides ways to combat extremism and terrorism.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), al-Bashir and Al-Nahyan discussed “the distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries and their cooperation in various political, economic and developmental aspects” as well as recent regional and international developments.

The meeting also discussed challenges facing the region and on top of which terrorism, extremism and the regional interferences that seek to destabilise security and stability and undermine development process in the region.

They further discussed the most effective ways to combat terrorist organisations and dry up sources of terrorist financing.

It is noteworthy that al-Bashir on Monday was received at Abu Dhabi airport by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the UAE Ambassador to Sudan Hamad Al Junaibi.

Al-Bashir’s accompanying delegation includes Minister of the Presidency, Fadl Abdllah Fadl, Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Ghandour, State Minister and Director-General of the President’s Offices, Hatim Hassan Bakhit and Sudan’s Ambassador to the UAE Mohamad Amin Abdallah Al-Karib.

The Sudanese president will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the second leg of his Arab Gulf tour which comes in support of the Kuwaiti mediation efforts to settle the rift among the Gulf nations.

Last month, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting Islamist terrorist groups and arch-foe Iran. But Doha vehemently denies the charges.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The International Community is not the Answer 2017-07-17 11:31:13 By Salah Shuaib The miserable general situations in which we live didn't leave us with a much confidence in the ability of the Great Powers, which are allegedly leading the international (...)

The hard fall of Gen. Paul Malong Awan 2017-07-14 08:45:56 By Kharubino Kur Bol The fall of Gen. Paul Malong from the corridors of power to the house arrest perfectly illustrated in an apophthegm saying, “the bigger they are, they harder the fall”. (...)

Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.