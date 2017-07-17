Sudan’s al-Bashir, UAE Crown Prince discuss ways to combat terrorism



July 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Monday have discussed bilateral relations between Sudan and the UAE besides ways to combat extremism and terrorism.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), al-Bashir and Al-Nahyan discussed “the distinguished brotherly relations between the two countries and their cooperation in various political, economic and developmental aspects” as well as recent regional and international developments.

The meeting also discussed challenges facing the region and on top of which terrorism, extremism and the regional interferences that seek to destabilise security and stability and undermine development process in the region.

They further discussed the most effective ways to combat terrorist organisations and dry up sources of terrorist financing.

It is noteworthy that al-Bashir on Monday was received at Abu Dhabi airport by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the UAE Ambassador to Sudan Hamad Al Junaibi.

Al-Bashir’s accompanying delegation includes Minister of the Presidency, Fadl Abdllah Fadl, Ibrahim Ghandour, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ibrahim Ghandour, State Minister and Director-General of the President’s Offices, Hatim Hassan Bakhit and Sudan’s Ambassador to the UAE Mohamad Amin Abdallah Al-Karib.

The Sudanese president will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the second leg of his Arab Gulf tour which comes in support of the Kuwaiti mediation efforts to settle the rift among the Gulf nations.

Last month, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt severed ties with Qatar accusing it of supporting Islamist terrorist groups and arch-foe Iran. But Doha vehemently denies the charges.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

(ST)