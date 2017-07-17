July 15, 2017 (BENTIU) – South Sudanese students hailing from Unity state have condemned the recent fighting that erupted between youth at a United Nations protection of civilians’ site in Bentiu town.

Internally displaced people at a UN camp in Unity state capital Bentiu on 29 October 2014 (ST)

Aid workers said over 20 youth sustained injuries when one group of youth at the protection of civilians’ site attacked another group within the camp.

Kel Tap, a former chairperson for students in Uganda, called for calm among residents of Bentiu, urging them to embrace peace and unity.

“Let keep the spirit of unity as a purpose, we need to work together as students to achieve a common goal for the betterment of South Sudan and Unity State in particular,” he told students during the inauguration occasion of a new union leader in Kampala, Uganda.

Peter Magong, the newly elected chairperson of the youth also condemned the attack and advocated for peaceful co-existence.

“As students from Unity state, we need peace in our heart peace within oneself. I call upon all of us to hold our hands together to work for unity among our people in the state,” said Magong.

The student leader further called for cooperation among students, urging them to work alongside other to iron out their differences.

At least 120,000 civilians, the U.N said, currently lived in the protection of civilians’ site in Bentiu.

(ST)