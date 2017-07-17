 
 
 
S. Sudanese students urge calm among youth in Bentiu town

July 15, 2017 (BENTIU) – South Sudanese students hailing from Unity state have condemned the recent fighting that erupted between youth at a United Nations protection of civilians’ site in Bentiu town.

Internally displaced people at a UN camp in Unity state capital Bentiu on 29 October 2014 (ST)

Aid workers said over 20 youth sustained injuries when one group of youth at the protection of civilians’ site attacked another group within the camp.

Kel Tap, a former chairperson for students in Uganda, called for calm among residents of Bentiu, urging them to embrace peace and unity.

“Let keep the spirit of unity as a purpose, we need to work together as students to achieve a common goal for the betterment of South Sudan and Unity State in particular,” he told students during the inauguration occasion of a new union leader in Kampala, Uganda.

Peter Magong, the newly elected chairperson of the youth also condemned the attack and advocated for peaceful co-existence.

“As students from Unity state, we need peace in our heart peace within oneself. I call upon all of us to hold our hands together to work for unity among our people in the state,” said Magong.

The student leader further called for cooperation among students, urging them to work alongside other to iron out their differences.

At least 120,000 civilians, the U.N said, currently lived in the protection of civilians’ site in Bentiu.

(ST)

  • 17 July 09:09, by Mi diit

    The unrest was politically motivated by STds which infected Jikany Versus Dok-Nuer. Juba’s Taban Food Party (TFP) translate it wrongly as Leek versus Dok Community.
    Yes other communities have envolved but ceased it after the trick was discovered.
    Nyuong, Dok, Jagei, Leek, Jikany, Haak and some few Bul must unite and deal with the outsiders.

    • 17 July 09:31, by Ater

      Midiit
      you are the most foolish human being who keep inciting war.Must unite and fight outsiders like who?

      • 17 July 12:52, by Mi diit

        ...To fight idiots of your likes, Ater.
        Respect big minded people like Mi diit.

  • 17 July 09:35, by Ater

    just matter of days and we will track you down.Dont fool yourself we dont know you

    • 17 July 15:26, by Midit Mitot

      Ater or Atier,
      Your idiots guys in Juba were the one incited that fight.

