July 16, 2017 (ZALINGEI) - Two police officers on Saturday evening were killed by unknown gunmen who carjacked an ambulance coming from Central Darfur state capital, Zalingei.
In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, the government of Central Darfur said gunmen have carjacked an ambulance belonging to Nirtiti Hospital as it was coming back from Zalingei.
The statement pointed that the ambulance was intercepted by gunmen at Shawa area, saying the gunmen shot at the ambulance killing two police officers immediately.
However, an army force stationed at Waringa area pursued the perpetrators and managed to retrieve the ambulance after three hours.
Meanwhile, the Central Darfur government said a group of outlaws had carjacked a vehicle belonging to the Popular Police Force (PPF) on Friday morning near Shawa area while it was heading from South Darfur capital Nyala to Zalingei.
The statement pointed that the PPF managed to retrieve the vehicles just hours after the incident.
The government of Central Darfur underscored his commitment to assume full responsibility to achieve security and stability and impose the state’s authority, calling on the residents to cooperate fully with the security organs to abort all subversive plans.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The hard fall of Gen. Paul Malong Awan 2017-07-14 08:45:56 By Kharubino Kur Bol The fall of Gen. Paul Malong from the corridors of power to the house arrest perfectly illustrated in an apophthegm saying, “the bigger they are, they harder the fall”. (...)
Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)
Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)
MORE