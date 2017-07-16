July 16, 2017 (ZALINGEI) - Two police officers on Saturday evening were killed by unknown gunmen who carjacked an ambulance coming from Central Darfur state capital, Zalingei.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, the government of Central Darfur said gunmen have carjacked an ambulance belonging to Nirtiti Hospital as it was coming back from Zalingei.

The statement pointed that the ambulance was intercepted by gunmen at Shawa area, saying the gunmen shot at the ambulance killing two police officers immediately.

However, an army force stationed at Waringa area pursued the perpetrators and managed to retrieve the ambulance after three hours.

Meanwhile, the Central Darfur government said a group of outlaws had carjacked a vehicle belonging to the Popular Police Force (PPF) on Friday morning near Shawa area while it was heading from South Darfur capital Nyala to Zalingei.

The statement pointed that the PPF managed to retrieve the vehicles just hours after the incident.

The government of Central Darfur underscored his commitment to assume full responsibility to achieve security and stability and impose the state’s authority, calling on the residents to cooperate fully with the security organs to abort all subversive plans.

