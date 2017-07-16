 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 16 July 2017

Two police officers killed by unknown gunmen in C. Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

East Darfur policemen receive a training by a UNAMID instructor in Ed Daein on 21 November 2016 - (UNAMID Photo)

July 16, 2017 (ZALINGEI) - Two police officers on Saturday evening were killed by unknown gunmen who carjacked an ambulance coming from Central Darfur state capital, Zalingei.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, the government of Central Darfur said gunmen have carjacked an ambulance belonging to Nirtiti Hospital as it was coming back from Zalingei.

The statement pointed that the ambulance was intercepted by gunmen at Shawa area, saying the gunmen shot at the ambulance killing two police officers immediately.

However, an army force stationed at Waringa area pursued the perpetrators and managed to retrieve the ambulance after three hours.

Meanwhile, the Central Darfur government said a group of outlaws had carjacked a vehicle belonging to the Popular Police Force (PPF) on Friday morning near Shawa area while it was heading from South Darfur capital Nyala to Zalingei.

The statement pointed that the PPF managed to retrieve the vehicles just hours after the incident.

The government of Central Darfur underscored his commitment to assume full responsibility to achieve security and stability and impose the state’s authority, calling on the residents to cooperate fully with the security organs to abort all subversive plans.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The hard fall of Gen. Paul Malong Awan 2017-07-14 08:45:56 By Kharubino Kur Bol The fall of Gen. Paul Malong from the corridors of power to the house arrest perfectly illustrated in an apophthegm saying, “the bigger they are, they harder the fall”. (...)

Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)

Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.