 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 16 July 2017

S. Sudan army lays barricade around rebel headquarters

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 16, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese army (SPLA) in collaboration with the armed opposition faction fighters in the coalition government have reportedly laid a siege around the headquarters of rebels loyal to former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 73.3 kb
Sudan People’s Liberation Army soldiers walk along a road near Bor, on January 31, 2014 (AFP Photo)

A senior government military officer said pro-government forces have laid a siege around the stronghold of troops allied to the exiled rebel leader.

“The rebels are in weak position. They have no logistics and so our forces decided to siege Pagak so that civilians could find an escaping route to refugee camps in Gambella, Ethiopia,” the officer, who spoke to Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity, disclosed on Sunday.

“So Pagak, as I am talking to you, is lockdown. Our forces are collaborating with SPLA-IO [armed opposition faction] peace wing under General Taban Deng Gai in battling anti-peace elements that have rejected the call for national dialogue”, he added.

Multiple sources claimed SPLA troops were few kilometers away from Pagak, a rebel base at the border of South Sudan and Ethiopia.

Pro-government forces have allegedly sized several weapons from Machar’s fighters after a series of gun battles on the way to Pagak.

Aid workers have also confirmed the clashes around Pagak, forcing some of them to flee to Gambella in Ethiopia after the town came under sustained air and ground attacks from the government forces.

About 5,000 civilians, the United Nations said, have fled their homes in Pagak.

The head of the U.N mission in South Sudan, David Shearer said last week that thousands of South Sudanese civilians were fleeing to neighbouring Ethiopia as government troops advanced towards Pagak, expressing grave concern about the growing refugee crisis.

“At least 25 aid workers have been forced to relocate from Pagak and surrounding areas due to increased insecurity,” said Shearer.

Stressing there was no military solution to the South Sudan conflict, the U.N official called upon the two warring factions to stop the fighting.

“It’s unacceptable that 250 innocent children, and the people who care for them, find themselves in no man’s land between the warring parties,” Shearer told reporters in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

The South Sudanese conflict started in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused Machar of a coup attempt. Since then, tens of thousands of people have died and over 2 million have been displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 July 21:52, by Sunday Junup

    How come you claim Pagak while still confined in Luakjak Yom county? Please it is a long way for you to reach Pagak. Even if you reach Pagak, Dr.Riak can still relocate headquarter.

    repondre message

  • 16 July 21:52, by Marco A. Wek

    What will we gain in killing ourselves? When are we going to be sensible and realize we are driving ourselves to he’ll? Did we break away from North Sudan for this cycle of killing?

    repondre message

    • 16 July 22:52, by Freedom Fighter

      The Army has national obligation to fight, kill , and arrest criminals who are currently taking civilians hostage in Pagak. Please try to minimize civilian’s causalities

      Freedom Fighter

      repondre message

    • 16 July 23:32, by Nairobimitot

      The SPLA is going to make Pagak the headquarter shortly, the rebels who are inside Pagak have to listen so that they come up with good break solution to the problem. Can somebody tell those rebels leaders in Pagak that Riek Machar is gone far away? There is another Riek Machar in Juba, and his name is Tabal Deng Gai and President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Dr. Wani Igga. What is wrong with this slow thinker called rebels? My message to the rebels, do not hold civilians hostage, even if you do, SPLA will get you, the same SPLA of Naath William Nyuon. If you are from Naath, Gajaak, you need to remember that it is the same SPLA during William Nyuon Bany. Do not forget that; the governor of Pagak that is appointed by the President Kiir Mayardit is there in the field, there is no fear, he is there to get to work and make your life better. Accept him, and you will recognize the country like South Sudan not as Nuer and Riek Machar. Riek Machar is from Bentiu, not Pagak, Pagak belongs to Gajaak Nuer. Do not let Riek Machar commanders who are in Pagak to use you. Bentiu is under the government, now and not under Riek Machar. Do not let your children Die because of Riek Machar who is Teny. Teny is evil and who do not know that evil deeds. Come to the new government and get positions, and if you are not sure, positions are jobs. You have to work to live; you cannot just kill and eat civilians goats and cows because you are rebels. If you do that, then, what is your vision for the civilians and the South Sudan. When you become a rebel, you become addicted to it, but the government is going to help you and change your life to become Good citizens of South Sudan who can help and contribute to the development of the country.

      repondre message

  • 16 July 22:30, by Kush Natives

    We will still have wait for those of Midiit and John locke to bring us an accurate results from Pagak, since they’re already in Pagak. I said this yesterday that, the safest way for the rebels elements based in Pagak is to surrender, as some fools will take it a shame, but for me, it’s a life saving. If Pagak is besieged, then what’s up with the rebels now. Is it that the dialogue you bandits want

    repondre message

    • 16 July 22:35, by Kush Natives

      My message is to Gajak villages who reside around Pagak area, leave the area ASAP! The government don’t need you, they only need the rebels. Move to Teargol.

      repondre message

  • 16 July 23:00, by Theone

    This senseless fighting and killing should have been avoided if Riek Machar waited for elections to be elected as "president"

    But since Riek want presidency and Khartoum money,he prefers Khartoum bloody money,he does not care the suffering of the Nuer tribe and will never care, trust me,I know him very well.

    Riek,Lam,kual Manyang and late John Garang don’t care about people of South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 16 July 23:21, by Newsudan

      Pagak must fall to SPLA.
      the govt agendas
      1.To built highway BTW Ethiopia n South Sudan
      2.free flows of goods.
      3.To opened up market for Paloic oil to international.

      repondre message

  • 16 July 23:17, by john akeen

    Nice news, now civilians you have hurt what government had said, you must find away to get out from those Rebels areas as soon as possible or else, don’t belam government later on. Leave Pagak immediately to safety place we are coming in to copter those criminals with their commanders soon, so now you got a chance to leave. How to you fight for someone who is in prison if you are not>

    repondre message

  • 16 July 23:40, by Nairobimitot

    Here is a good News, a huge Highway is going to be built from Djibouti to Gambella, from Gambella to Pagak and then to Paloch. If you are from Pagak, you will be the first person to witness the development. Stop fighting your government who will tomorrow help you and pick you up.

    repondre message

    • 17 July 00:33, by Deng II

      LOL! "a huge Highway is going to be built from Djibouti to Gambella, from Gambella to Pagak and then to Paloch."

      The most dangerous enemy of South Sudan people is an evil corruption. We don’t need to kidding ourselves that the current Government will do a good things like "a Huge Highway", nothing will happened. let hope for God rather than the current Government.

      repondre message

  • 17 July 01:21, by john locke

    Nairobi, what you just said is funny.. for one, kiirs troops are nowhere near pagak. Knfact they where chased away along with the governer who was wounded in that fighting. 72 troops where killed, 103 troops defected to the IO. Civilians have been coming to pagak for protection because they trust us ro protect them. Not kiirs tribal fsiled army. They are stuck in the ditches. You jiangs will never touch nuer land. Believe me. Even with your nuerwew. Keep trying. The country collapsed because of you jiangs.

    repondre message

  • 17 July 01:23, by john locke

    And for those of you who blame this war on us IO. Remember what kiir did to start this war, which was kill our people in Juba. Than tried twice to assinate riek machar. Now tou called a cease fire while at the sametime trying to overrun pagak. You jiangs are great liars. Yet youve failed in the failed. Touve fought us for 3 years now and still can not defeat us without your paid mercenaries

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The hard fall of Gen. Paul Malong Awan 2017-07-14 08:45:56 By Kharubino Kur Bol The fall of Gen. Paul Malong from the corridors of power to the house arrest perfectly illustrated in an apophthegm saying, “the bigger they are, they harder the fall”. (...)

Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)

Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.