 
 
 
Sunday 16 July 2017

Machar appoints governors for S. Sudan’s new states

July 14, 2017(JUBA) – The leader of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction, Riek Machar on Friday appointed governors in the country’s newly created states of Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Lol and Gbudue.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

“Pursuant to the resolution of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau September 23, 2016, I Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, Chairman and Commander-In-Chief, SPLM/SPLA (IO) do hereby appoint Cde Adhar Ajak Chol as governor of Lol State, Cde Samson Michael Masiya as governor of Gbudwe State and Cde Mubarak Deng Duang as governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State with effect from 14 July 2017,” reads Machar’s letter.

The rebel leader’s spokesperson, Lam Kuei said the exercise was a normal procedure done after recommendations from the grass-root.

He, however, described the appointment of the new governors of three South Sudan states as spart of the movement’s re-organization.

“Some of the appointed governors have defected to Juba [South Sudan capital] and others got promoted in the SPLM/SPLA (IO) army ranks and others given new assignments,” Lam said.

The South Sudanese conflict started in 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused Machar of a coup attempt. Since then, tens of thousands of people been killed and over 2 million displaced.

(ST)

