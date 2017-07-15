 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 15 July 2017

Over 30,000 South Sudanese arrive in rebel stronghold town: SPLM-IO

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Rebels protect civilians from the Nuer ethnic group (not seen) walking through flooded areas to reach a camp in UNMISS base in Bentiu, Sept. 20, 2014 (Photo AP/Matthew Abbott)
July 14, 2017 (JUBA) - More than 30,000 displaced civilians have arrived in the rebel stronghold of Pagak, near the border town with Ethiopia amid accusation by the rebels that the government forces continue attacks on their position in the Upper Nile region.

“Over 30,000 internally displaced persons ( IDPs ) have arrived in Pagak in the first two days of the offensive and the number increases by hours”, said Tut Rom commissioner of the rebel controlled Jotome area.

He further said 50,000 IDPs from Yom, Mathiang and Malual counties are congregated in Torbar, Panomdejop and Nyalonglong villages as they are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

“One can only imagine the danger the vulnerable IDPs face, particularly the women, children and the elderly, during this rainy season. Malaria and malnutrition cannot hold far off from invading these displaced persons,” the commissioner told Sudan Tribune.

South Sudan rebel SPLM-in-Opposition Friday has accused the government forces of continuing its attacks on civilians in Eastern Adar State, Greater Upper Nile region, warning such actions are driving the country back into full-scale war.

Lam Kuei, press secretary of the rebel leader Machar Friday said the government army and its allied militia of targeting civilians and forcing them to flee their villages in Eastern Adar.

The accusations come amid regional and international calls for the armed group to commit itself to a cessation of hostilities to enable aid workers to reach civilians in the war affected areas and to eventually lay out the ground for a peaceful settlement.

The armed opposition group has called on the international community, the IGAD, TRIOKA countries and the African Union to condemn the ongoing attacks stressing they are instigated by President Salva Kiir.

“This military offensive and many similar other provocative attacks only proof Kiir,s intention of the declaration of unilateral ceasefires to mean nothing other than a military strategy to confuse and catch others, including the International community, off guard. Some of the weapons used during this offensive carry chemical contents,” Lam said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 July 09:56, by Kuch

    "Over 30,000 South Sudanese arrive in rebel stronghold town: SPLM-IO"

    Here we are again! So the UN & its creepy NGOs are now going to ask the whole world for yet another hungry over 30,000 South Sudanese are streaming into our Gambella as refugees??? And that they need urgent food aid to save lives. The money that these *evils (the evil corporate CIA, MI6, Mossad, et al) *posing as NGOs*>>>

    repondre message

    • 15 July 10:07, by Kuch

      >>>workers when in truth, they are the greatest evils on earth (the evil corporate Ameerica, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, France & their evil juus) on earth who are fighting are killing our people & then they hope they can damn use their dirty intrigues to crawl their evil selves into our country through their dirty intrigues>>>

      repondre message

      • 15 July 10:14, by Kuch

        of their UN, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping and their so-called human rights business scams? Good luck to the evils. Watch this space fellows. Who says, we want the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Arabs; with their so-called humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & their damn human rights business bullshits>>>

        repondre message

  • 15 July 10:22, by Newsudan

    Kush
    Israel are our allies. leave them alone,but the rest,western Europe and US are pure evils. Libya, Syria, Yemen, Iraq,Ukraine, CAR,South Sudan, I think they wanted to trampled down the whole world.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The hard fall of Gen. Paul Malong Awan 2017-07-14 08:45:56 By Kharubino Kur Bol The fall of Gen. Paul Malong from the corridors of power to the house arrest perfectly illustrated in an apophthegm saying, “the bigger they are, they harder the fall”. (...)

Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)

Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.