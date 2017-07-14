July 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) U.S. Embassy in Sudan has advised its nationals to remain at home on Friday to avoid any possible attacks after a three-month postponement of sanctions relief on the east African country.
- U.S. embassy in Khartoum
There are fears that Islamist groups use the deception generated by the delay to organise protests hostile to the U.S. following the Friday prayers or to aggress its nationals in the capital Khartoum.
"The U.S. Embassy informs U.S. citizens that Embassy personnel have been instructed to avoid unnecessary movements and remain at home on Friday, July 14," said a statement released by the embassy on Thursday.
The statement said the warning was "a precautionary measure" following the extended sanction review period. Further, it stresses "The Embassy is not aware of any reports of planned protests or demonstrations".
The embassy advised to "avoid areas of demonstrations" pointing that peaceful demonstrations can turn confrontational et escalate to violence.
Also, it said they should be more vigilant and remain aware of their surroundings, including local events, and monitor local news stations for updates.
Recently, Sudanese developed a positive image of the United States. Even a song circulated in the social media praising President Donald Trump and described him as a friend of Sudanese people. While Facebook page of the Embassy in Khartoum in Arabic has become an active forum for exchange and comments.
A U.S. interagency on Wednesday praised Sudan cooperation on the implementation of the five-track framework agreed by the two countries for the permanent revocation of sanctions.
However, it said that the delay until next October of its decision on the lift or the re-imposition of sanctions was motivated by the need to consider human rights and religious freedom and Sudan commitment to North Korea sanctions.
(ST)
