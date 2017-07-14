ICRC withdraw staffs over insecurity in Unity state

July 13, 2017 (WAU) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it evacuated its workers and dozens of patients from Maiwut county in oil-producing Unity state due to the ongoing military hostilities between pro-government forces and the rebels loyal to the country’s former First Vice-President, Riek Machar.
- The map of Unity state in red
ICRC’s communications coordinator, Robin Wauodo said fighting recent weeks forced the organisation to evacuate its staff for safety.
He said ICRC would resume its activities in the area when the security situation improves, adding that they started airlifting staffs and some patients from the area since last week to old Fangak in Jonglei state.
“You know fighting has been going on and a reliable contact informed us it was important for us to leave Maiwut,” said Wauodo.
According to Wauodo, ICRC has been providing medical services and life-saving assistance to the population living in Maiwut county.
“We had to withdraw the team last week starting on Thursday because of the situation in that part of Upper Nile,” he explained.
“We evacuated the hospital staff as well as patients have to be sent to old [old] Fangak where we have a medical team assisting them.
He however said medical services will be provided in safer territories.
(ST)
