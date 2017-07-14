 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 14 July 2017

S. Sudanese lawyer vows to block illegal election of regional MPs

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 13, 2017(JUBA) - A South Sudanese says he is closely monitoring the criteria that will be used by the coalition government to nominate its members to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) and warned that any process not in the interest of the East African treaty would call for blocking of all those nominated.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

In an interview with Sudan Tribune, Wani Santino Jada, said the process previously used to select MPs to the assembly was unfair and unrealistic.

“During the hearing, the attorney general confessed that the government was wrong and we reached into a concession that let them go back to Juba and conduct the election to meet the requirement of Article (50) of East Africa treaty of 1999 and to meet the requirement of East African election act,” said Jada.

Jada said Article (50) of the East Africa Community was misused by the South Sudanese president by appointing members of the ruling party and members of armed opposition faction allied to the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai.

He, however, said the process lacked inclusiveness by excluding other political parties in the country to contest as per the East Africa Community Policy Act.

The South Sudanese lawyer said nomination of the members of the armed opposition in the national assembly to the East Africa Parliament would not be accepted, since opposition entity was not registered as a political party.

“If the MPs under the Taban Deng Gai in the national assembly go through, am going to block them again in the court because the treaty is very clear that political parties are the legible parties that contest then the disability group and the social interested group, but the SPLM-IO [armed opposition faction] in parliament are not from a registered political party,” he stated.

Jada further said the SPLM-IO is not a political party unless it rejoins the main party under President Salva Kiir for their nomination to take place as per law.

He warned that any irregularities in relation to the nomination of members to the regional assembly would force him to file another case blocking it in the court.

Last month, South Sudan parliament revoked an earlier appointment of nine lawmakers to the East African Legislative Assembly, during an extraordinary session.

Jada brought the case before the East African Court of Justice in Tanzania, saying parliament and not the president had to select the nine South Sudanese members.

The president, in South Sudan, enjoys overwhelming legal powers. He appoints MPs, fire elected officials, including state governors and can suspend the national assembly according to the 2011 Transitional Constitution.

South Sudan officially joined the East African Community last year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 14 July 08:12, by Eastern

    My learned friend Wani Santino Jada should know that SPLA is dangerous as it’s armed to the teeth. Take care!!

    repondre message

    • 14 July 08:41, by South South

      Eastern,

      "My learned friend Wani Santino Jada"

      What kind of phrase is that in English?

      repondre message

      • 14 July 09:29, by Eastern

        South South,

        You are very stupid indeed. You have failed to make the difference between learned and learnt. A lawyer is a learned person. Get the difference between LEARNED and LEARNT. Yes, I know lawyer Wani Santino Jada very well. He is my contemporary and a learned friend. I don’t have time for those on this forum wishing to learn the English language. This same word caused you problems last!!

        repondre message

        • 14 July 09:41, by South South

          Eastern,

          Very good English, you know now the past tense of learned and learnt, struggle English Advance Learner. How care if you know your stupid lawyer called Wani very well. It’s not our business here. You are not just stupid Eastern, but dumb ass person.

          repondre message

          • 14 July 09:47, by Eastern

            South South,

            That’s how morons behave anyway. The use of the word LEARNED to refer to a lawyer is obviously new to you. That usage has nothing to do with the past tense of the learn, which is LEARNT but it has everything to do with KNOWLEDGE where the lawyers are LEARNED but morons like you are educated as you always struggle hard to show.

            repondre message

            • 14 July 09:54, by South South

              Eastern,

              Stupid old man shut up!!! I never said in this forum that I am perfect in writing English and I never said I am English Advance Learner. I make mistakes in English like anyone else, but I make my points very clear to the world. You repeated to us here that your English is perfect, but you struggle everyday even with use of present simple tenses and present continue. Learning disability.

              repondre message

              • 14 July 09:57, by South South

                Eastern,

                You never come across in your life about past tense of learnt until it was pointed out to you in this forum, retarded old man with learning disability will continue to struggle with English language.

                repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The hard fall of Gen. Paul Malong Awan 2017-07-14 08:45:56 By Kharubino Kur Bol The fall of Gen. Paul Malong from the corridors of power to the house arrest perfectly illustrated in an apophthegm saying, “the bigger they are, they harder the fall”. (...)

Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)

Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.