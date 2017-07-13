South Sudan president sacks 14 judges over strike

July 13, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese President, Salva Kiir has issued a republican order sacking 14 judges who spearheaded a campaign seeking to improve working conditions in the the country’s judiciary.

The republican order, read on the state-owned SSBC on Thursday, affected five courts of appeal judges, two from the high court, five first grade county judges and two second grade county judges.

President Kiir did not give reasons for the move and neither the office of the president nor that of the country’s chief justice commented on the matter.

The chairperson of the judges and justices committee, Khalid Abdulla Mohamed and several colleagues who went on strike, demanding higher wages and the chief justice’s resignation are among those affected.

The directive came after negotiations between judges and a committee formed by the president to hear their grievances failed to meet the demands set by the judicial officials.

The committee chaired by the minister of justice, his information and cabinet affairs counterparts did not, however, make any public comment about recommendations they presented to the president in relation to the grievances of the judiciary.

Meanwhile, the courts of appeal judges sacked by the president include Khalid Mohamed Abdallah, Malek Mathiang Malek, Geri Raymondo Lege, George Anger Riing and Charles Abyei Jok.

High court judges affected include, Nyok Monyrok Akwai, Awol Moyak Deng, while the first grade county judges affected are, Thor Andrew Makur, Geri Leon Wani, David Eriko Kati, George Phillip Laku, Maker Tong Kiir. Also, the second grade county judges affected by the president’s order are Bullen Isaiah Kulan and Paulino Duk Wayo.

(ST)