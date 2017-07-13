Wau state Governor reshuffles cabinet

July 12, 2017 (WAU) – The governor of South Sudan’s Wau state, Andrea Mayar Acho has slightly reshuffled his cabinet.

Those affected were the deputy governor, two ministers, two commissioners, the state security advisor and the town mayor.

Acho, in a gubernatorial decree issued Tuesday, relived his deputy, Anthony Charles Barende, state security advisor, Dominic Emilio Bafuka, local government minister James Joseph Uyu, among others.

Also sacked was the council of ministers’ secretary general Acho Modesto Wol.

Although no reason was given in the decree, the governor thanked the outgoing officials for the services they delivered during their time in office.

(ST)