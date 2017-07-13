 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels deny abducting aid workers in Pagak

July 12, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition forces on Wednesday dismissed claims that they detained three aid workers working with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) in Pagak.

JPEG - 21.2 kb
South Sudanese rebels pictured in Jonglei state on 31 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

UNICEF said three of its subcontractors have been detained in Pagak, the headquarters of the armed opposition faction loyal to Riek Machar.

A deputy rebel spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul, said their forces never abducted humanitarian workers as alleged.

“The SPLA-IO strongly refutes accusations made yesterday in the joint press release of Taban Deng Gai’s loyalists that our forces abducted and detained three UNICEF contractors in Pagak,” said Lam.

He added, “SPLA-IO under the leadership of Riek Machar Teny does not harass NGO [Non-Governmental Organizations] or UN staffs”.

Over the years, aid workers have been increasingly targeted in various conflict zones in the country, where at least 80 humanitarian workers have been killed since conflict began in December 2013.

The South Sudanese conflict started in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused Machar of a coup attempt. Since then, tens of thousands of people been killed and over 2 million displaced.

(ST)

  13 July 10:23, by Mike Charlie MC

    SPLA IO are more discipline Soldiers ,,, they cannot do abduction like what happened Juba regime did last month,,,

    repondre message

Comment on this article



