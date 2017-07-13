South Sudan to hold its first oil and gas conference

July 11, 2017 (KAMPALA) – War-torn South Sudan is due to host the first ever dedicated energy and infrastructure conference in the nation’s history.

South Sudan Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth speaking at the Petrotech-2016 Exhibition in New Delhi on 6 December 2016 (Petrotech Photo)

Organized by Africa Oil & Power and fully commissioned by government, the event will take place in the capital, Juba from 11-12 October.

South Sudan president Salva Kiir is expected to deliver the key note address at the conference where industry experts, government officials and private sector leaders will advance discussions on the extraordinary investment opportunities in energy and infrastructure.

“This is an historic event for South Sudan, a country that is demonstrating its commitment to peace and stability and where oil and gas are the bedrock of the economy,” Guillaume Doane, CEO of Africa Oil & Power said in a statement.

He said South Sudan, East Africa’s only oil producer, has a profound legacy in oil and gas, stressing that “we are eager to work with our government partners to attract the interest of companies”.

“We are witnessing the emergence of a country with vast potential,” he added.

South Sudan Oil & Power will reportedly assess the security, technology and infrastructure needs for developing all segments of the industry, and how to finance, build and operate new projects.

The program, an official said, will also explore local content, supporting infrastructure such as roads and telecoms, gas monetization and power investment, with a focus on regional integration.

“South Sudan Oil & Power is an outstanding opportunity for our country to showcase its incredible potential in both energy and infrastructure,” said South Sudan’s Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth.

“We welcome any and all visitors to discover the wealth of natural resources we have and the accommodating investment environment being created by our people,” he added.

South Sudan’s major petroleum companies, including Nilepet, Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company, as well as locally based private enterprises will attend the event.

(ST)