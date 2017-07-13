July 12, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government troops launched offensives against a rebel stronghold in the north of the war-torn nation, the head of the United Nations mission in the country said.
- SPLM (IO) Chairman, Riek Machar, addressing the 2nd National Liberation Council (NLC) meeting in Pagak, November 5, 2015 (ST Photo)
David Shearer said there was "heavy fighting" and an "extremely worrying" situation around the town of Pagak, in the Upper Nile region, over the past week, forcing civilians and aid workers to flee.
Pagak has been a military stronghold for the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) loyal to former First-Vice President, Riek Machar.
At least 5,000 civilians, he said, have been forced out of their homes.
According to Shearer, thousands of South Sudanese civilians are fleeing to neighbouring Ethiopia as government troops advance towards Pagak, expressing grave concern about what is already the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis.
“At least 25 aid workers have been forced to relocate from Pagak and surrounding areas due to increased insecurity,” said Shearer.
Stressing there was no military solution to the South Sudan conflict, Shearer called upon all the warring both factions to stop the fighting.
“It’s unacceptable that 250 innocent children, and the people who care for them, find themselves in no-man’s land between the warring parties,” said Shearer.
The South Sudanese conflict started in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused Machar of a coup attempt. Since then, tens of thousands of people been killed and over 2 million displaced.
