UNISFA condemns recent attacks in Abyei region

July 12, 2017 (ABYEI) - The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has condemned all attacks perpetrated by unknown armed groups in the disputed oil-producing Abyei region, which resulted in deaths and injuries of civilians.

Soldiers of the United Nations’ Interim Force for Abyei (UN)

The U.N body, in a statement, expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the attack victims, vowing to swiftly investigate these incidents with the Joint Peace Committee, the traditional leaders, as well as Sudan and South Sudan governments, and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“To date, Abyei has no police service system in place and there is no functioning joint local administrative structure. The absence of these systems has resulted in the increase of criminal cases,” partly reads the statement.

“The current influx of population in Abyei has contributed towards increased economic and social activities in the area. The unemployment among the youth is a cause of concern which also leads to manifestation of crime in various forms,” he added.

The U.N body in Abyei, however, emphasized its commitment to implement its mandate to secure Abyei area and to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence, without prejudice to the responsibilities of the relevant authorities.

In essence, it said it had stepped up security measures particularly in and around Amiet common market, which is a vital economic hub for different tribal groups including Ngok Dinka and Misseriya.

UNISFA urged all communities and groups to support the mission in its efforts to maintain the peace and stability Abyei experienced over the last two years.

The last two months, it said, have seen an upsurge in cases of cattle-rustling, carjacking attempts and robbery incidents in the disputed region, citing a grenade explosion in Amiet market, which injured some civilians in May.

UNISFA was approved on 27 June 2011 by the U.N Security Council in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1990 after a flareup in the South Kordofan conflict in June 2011. The Ethiopian army is its largest contributor.

(ST)