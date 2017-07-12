South Sudan parliament breaks rift over distribution of committees

July 12, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese legislators have ended several months of dispute over how to distribute parliamentary seats between parties in the Transitional Government of National Unity.
- South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)
In a parliamentary announcement on Wednesday, the lawmakers approved Twenty-five chairpersons and their deputies, who were appointed to the Specialized Parliamentary Committees. The announcement puts to rest a stalemate on the matter.
The Committees were dissolved in May to pave way for the formation of a new leadership that includes all the political parties represented in the Parliament as per the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.
The appointment procedure became controversial after previous appointees were rejected by MPs on the ground that the speaker’s selection criteria were inappropriate and did not reflect regional balance.
The SPLM party leadership then decided to increase the number of parliamentary committees from 18 to 25 in order to accommodate all political parties in line with the signed peace agreement according to Atem Garang, the SPLM Chief whip.
Anthony Lino Makana said the latest appointment was done in coordination with Chief Whips of parties represented in the Assembly and was free, fair and transparent.
List of the new Chairpersons and Deputies
1- Committee on Security, Defence and Public Order
Hon. Daivid Okwier Akuay
Hon. Maker Thiong Maal
2-Committee on Legislations and Justice.
Hon. John Clement Kuc Achol
Hon. Gatluak Ruon Nyuot
3- Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
Hon. Prof George Bureng Nyombe
Hon. Mary Nayrieka Lorjok
4- Committee on Information Communication Technology.
Hon. Paul Yoane Bonju
Hon. Philip Jiben Ogyal
5- Committee on Members, Affairs, Ethics and Integrity
Hon. Martin Tako Moyi
Hon. Mary Nyiyom Lual Kadjok
6- Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs
Hon. Daniel Dhieu Matuet
Hon. Mary Puru Michael
7- Committee on Federal Affairs
Hon. Otim David Paul Okot
Hon. Michael Rwot Koryom
8- Committee on Regional Integration
Hon. Lydia John Jok Chol
Hon. Aisha Abbas Akuei
9- Committee on Government Assurance: Monitoring, Evaluation and Follow-up
Hon. Grace Amo Alex Abalang
Hon. David Dokori Alili
10- Committee on Labour, Public Service and Human Resources.
Hon. Madut Biar Yel
Hon. Victor Omuho Ohidei
11- Committee on Finance and planning
Hon. Dr. David Nailo Mayo
Hon. Jonathan Jongkuc Kulang
12- Committee on Public Accounts
Hon. Kot Martin Mirich
Hon. Ayak Ngor Athian
13- Committee on Petroleum, Energy and Minning
Hon. James Lual Deng Kuel
Hon. Suzan Peter Machar
14- Committee on Trade, Industry and Investment
Hon. Kom Kom Geng
Hon. Ayen Luka Ngor
15- Committee on Food Security, Agriculture, Animal Resources and Fisheries
Hon. Deng Tong Kuol
Hon. John Mayual Nyot
16- Committee on Land and Physical Infrastructure
Hon. Eng. Majok Dut Mwuorwel
Hon. Martha Atong Monsur
17- Committee on Environment, Forestry, Wildlife Conservation and Tourism
Hon. Rejoice Bauda Simon
Hon. Akuot Chan Kawac
18- Committee on Water Resources and Irrigation
Hon. John Gatnyai Thot
Hon. Leticia Ihure Santino
19- Committee on Constituency Development Fund
Hon. Adeng Leek Deng
Hon. Allajabu Samson Sabur Oryam
20- Committee on Transport, Roads and Bridges.
Hon. Paul Pur Liah Liew
Hon. Said Saleh Uku
21- Committeee on Gender, Child, Social Welfare and Religious Affairs
Hon. Dr. Martha Martin Dar
Hon. Bernardo Kpasira Martin
22- Committee on Health
Hon. Catherine Peter Laa Ajawin
Hon.Riek Manyiel Ayuel
23- Committee on Education, Research Science and Technology.
Hon. Ahmed Mohamed Musa
Hon. Simon Udum Aye
24- Committee on Culture, Youth and Sports
Hon. David Unyo Demey
Hon. Gege Morris Konyi
25- Committee on Peace and Reconciliation.
Hon. Imelda Aluel Bol
Hon. Ramadhan Al-Amin Musa
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)
Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)
The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)
MORE