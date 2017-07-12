 
 
 
July 11, 2017 (NAIROBI) – The Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni has been urged to support the renewed peace process spearhead by leaders from the East African regional bloc (IGAD) and help galvanise the region into ensuring lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

JPEG - 26.2 kb
Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni speaks at the national dialogue launch in South Sudan, May 22, 2017 (PPU photo)

The call was made by South Sudan Young Leadership Forum (SSYLF) day before its members pay an inaugural visit into Uganda in their renewed call for leadership into the South Sudan conflict situation.

A forum of young South Sudan leaders, SSYLF, has an agenda that seeks to ensure South Sudanese youth take over the peace process.

According to the group, by addressing Museveni and calling upon him to take centre-stage to pro-actively push for a lasting solution to the South Sudan conflict, regional stakeholders will be reached to embrace fresh thinking and intervention to the South Sudanese crisis.

“The central role that president Museveni plays within the South Sudan crisis places him in a position of leadership to ensuring that peace process works and is inclusive of all including the youth” the SSYLF said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

It added, “This new approach is to infuse the inclusivity and full participation of the younger generation who have, over the years been overlooked in the unfolding events of the South Sudan conflict”.

Renewed violence broke out in the South Sudan capital, Juba when forces loyal to South Sudan president Salva Kiir clashed with those allied to his former deputy Riek Machar on the eve of last year’s Independence Day, leaving over 200 dead. The incident forced the rebel leader out of Juba into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and later to Khartoum for treatment. He currently lives in South Africa.

Almost 2 million people are internally displaced in South Sudan, and more than 1.9 million South Sudanese have fled the country as refugees and asylum seekers since December 2013. Uganda is one of the countries in the region that shoulders a huge baggage of refugees fleeing the conflict.

On Wednesday, however, the delegation of the SSYLF will hold a public discussion in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, with a focus on discussing what options exist for addressing the crisis of leadership in South Sudan.

Campaigns on social media platforms will reportedly be under the hash tag “#NxGenSouthSudan” and “I am #NxGenSouthSudan”.

(ST)

  • 12 July 09:46, by South South

    Great, we want peace.

    repondre message

    • 12 July 10:19, by Mike Charlie MC

      it is too late Mr. President to call for peace in South Sudan ,,,, since you took side, to stand with genocidal regime in Juba. please don’t waste your energy maintain your position .

      repondre message

    • 12 July 10:36, by Eastern

      You can’t wish for peace; you work for it...

      repondre message

      • 12 July 11:09, by South South

        No single one in South Sudan government will surrender to OI of Riek. Those who want peace can join it and those who think they have good education and internet will help them to change South Sudan government can wait.

        repondre message

        • 12 July 11:59, by Eastern

          Nobody is waiting; the country is running aground at your watch thanks to the intransigence of SPLA Al Nakba...

          repondre message

  • 12 July 10:35, by Eastern

    These youths in SSYLF are being economical with the truth. Youth, who are seeds of tomorrow are skirting the main issues at hand: dictatorship. Museveni has his own wars to fight at home not another unsustainable military campaign abroad. Khartoum is dancing to the tune of Washington to be let off the hook. The jinx in J-One can be undone when Kiir leaves now not later...

    repondre message

  • 12 July 10:40, by Eastern

    There is a sizeable number of South Sudanese youths who don’t have any trust in Museveni and this will prevent any buy-in by such youths in any initiative by SSYLF that has the stick fingers of Museveni. South Sudan and South Sudanese are in for a long haul thanks to SPLA and NRA Al Nakba machinations...

    repondre message

  • 12 July 11:59, by Lenin Bull

    These youths are scoundrels who want to trade with unfortunate circumstances our people and country facing them. What is the agenda of these youths? How do you become part of the peace talks when you are not part of the problem? these green lads don’t the political intrigues involve always in peace processes and negotiations. Don’t waste our time and space here calling on our behalf to be part of

    repondre message

  • 12 July 12:03, by Lenin Bull

    Real patriotic youths should unequivocally call for the war to stop, and should not allow themselves to be dragged into these sinful tribal killings in the country. Unfortunately it is the future of youths which this ugly war is destroying currently. If I may ask the youths, are you going to schools whether

    repondre message

  • 12 July 12:07, by Lenin Bull

    nursery schools, primary schools, secondary schools, colleges, or universities ? None of the above. Are youths having job opportunities building their economic bases like houses, shops, gardens/farms, banking businesses, etc. None. Then what is the future of the youths in South Sudan? Guys our future is in peace so that we make South Sudan our economic base through business activities, agriculture

    repondre message

  • 12 July 12:11, by Lenin Bull

    banking businesses, and acquisitions of life skills. I know some SPLA-IO fanatics will interject that they don’t President Kiir and his government but war is not the solution to Chasing away President Kiir from J1. In fact it is the most stupid means of doing so. I don’t like him too but I’m not an SPLA-IO. I’m just a patriotic South Sudanese.

    repondre message

  • 12 July 12:16, by Lenin Bull

    Peace is most cheapest means and priceless means we can use so that afterwards President Kiir will have no excuses why elections cannot be held, and if he makes the mistake which I know he will to allow elections, then we all unite from corners to vote his ass out of J1. Him and all his bootlickers good for nothing goons around him in J1 should be voted out but shot out lest they have reasons to

    repondre message

  • 12 July 12:18, by Lenin Bull

    refuse to vacate J1. Democratic revolution is the way forward fellow country men and women for our country whom we all love dearly.No tribe is an enemy to South Sudan.

    repondre message

