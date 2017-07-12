Sudan’s FVP renews commitment to implement dialogue outcome

July 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih on Tuesday has renewed commitment to implement the outcome of the national dialogue at the various levels of governance.

Salih, who chaired the first meeting of the Higher Coordination Committee to Follow-Up on the Implementation of the Dialogue Outcome Tuesday, called for the need to mobilise all resources to implement the dialogue recommendations.

The official news agency SUNA quoted the rapporteur of the committee Gamal Mahmoud as saying the meeting discussed the formation of the sub-committees; pointing they would follow-up on the completion of the state reform program as well as the implementation of the dialogue outcome.

He added the meeting also discussed compatibility between the requirements of the reform program and the dialogue recommendations, saying they agreed on the executive mechanisms to follow-up on the implementation of the dialogue outcome.

Following three years since President Omer al-Bashir launched the national dialogue initiative in January 2014, the National Consensus Government was installed last May to implement the outcome of the dialogue conference.

The opposition groups boycotted the process because the government and the armed groups failed to sign a humanitarian truce and also due to Khartoum refusal to implement a number of confidence building measures aiming to create a conducive environment in the country before to hold the inclusive dialogue.

