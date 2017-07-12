 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 12 July 2017

20 killed in S. Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state cattle raid

July 11, 2017 (YIROL) – Over 20 people were killed in a cattle raid carried out by suspected armed youth from Western Lakes state, an official said Tuesday.

A cattle keeper carrying a gun in Lakes state (File/ST)

“At around 2:00am [local time], a cattle camp called Dhiaudiet was attacked by armed youth from western Lakes state and raided thousands of cows, killed people, including children and women," Abraham Makur, Eastern Lakes state information minister told Sudan Tribune.

He added, "So far, 20 people are confirmed dead and the governments of Eastern Lakes and Western Lakes states are in communication to track the raided cows”.

Abraham Makany, whose brother was shot during the raid, said Yirol hospital was overcrowded.

"This [Tuesday] morning, a very heavy attack occurred in the cattle camp called Dhiaudiet in which many people lost their lives and many were wounded. They [attackers] also took all the cows in that cattle camp," narrated Makany.

Official from Western Lakes state, however, denied accusations that their youth were involved in the cattle raid, while strongly condemning the unfortunate incident.

The commissioner of Amonyping county in Western Lakes state, Mawet Manuer said his region was peaceful with no armed youth member within his administrative area.

“All cattle keepers in my territory are present. I have cross checked with their leaders and everyone is within. I think Eastern Lakes state came under attack from armed opposition fighters seeking cattle for their feeding," explained Manuer.

Armed youth from Western Lakes state recently expressed dismay with the state government after they protested the re-appointment of by President Salva Kiir of Matur Chut Dhuol as the new governor. He replaced Abraham Makoi Bol.

(ST)

  • 12 July 08:12, by Ater

    Establish learning institutions to minimise cattle rustling,goverment to pass a law of dowry a man suppose to pay to the in-law.Youth are forced to indulge in such vice due to high dowry.

