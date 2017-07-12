 
 
 
Hunger kills more than 40 people in S. Sudan's Amadi state

July 11, 2017 (YAMBIO) – More than 40 people have died as a result of hunger in Mvolo county of South Amadi State, authorities disclosed Tuesday.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The state coordinator for Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Wilson Moga attributed it to influx over 25,000 displaced persons into Mvolo county.

“In Mvolo, we have a serious hunger as a result of the dry spell and due to influx of IDPs [Internally Displaced Person] from some payams who were displaced due to conflict between cattle keepers and farmers in Mvolo county and because of the crisis in the country we have people who came from Yambio, Maridi, Mundri and other places who fled due to conflict in those area," Moga told Sudan Tribune.

“Since 2015, we have a serious drought in Mvolo which resulted into poor harvest and people could not plant well as it used to be in the previous years. As per now people are surviving on wild fruits and very few people have vegetables that they are feeding on, but this is not enough for the entire population," he added.

In response to the crisis, Moga said, the Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) are assisting primary health care centers handling children suffering from malnutrition and other diseases within the county.

The official appealed to other partners to visit Mvolo and assess the conditions being faced by women and children in the county and offer the necessary assistance.

An estimated 1.1 million children in the country are acutely malnourished, according to UNICEF. In addition, children lack clean water, which has led to the ongoing outbreak of cholera – the longest and most widespread in the country’s history – with 10,000 cases reported, the majority children.

The civil war in South Sudan has raged on for the past three years with such viciousness that parts of the country are bereft of food and a third of the population fled their homes.

(ST)

  • 12 July 08:22, by Lenin Bull

    Let us have comprehensive peace and calm in the whole of South Sudan. Let us be bold and inform SPLA-IO to stop blockading South Sudan. Look no goods and services can move freely between Juba and Amadi State or any other state in Western Equatoria Region and see the results now. Innocent Equatporian civilians dying of hunger. If rains failed and harvest is poor that could be compensate with

    repondre message

  • 12 July 08:27, by Lenin Bull

    commercial goods and services being brought in from other parts of the country or from abroad. But local boys or criminals think that if they create insecurity along the roads and in their states they are punishing the government. This is chicken brain-pattern of thinking. Now the chickens are coming home to roost in Western Equatoria especially Amadi State.

    repondre message

  • 12 July 08:31, by Lenin Bull

    Let the war stop so that our children can go back to schools, so that we can concentrate on agriculture to chase away hunger and poverty, so that free movements of goods and services can resume to all parts of the country, so that our able-bodied youths cannot sit idle in towns, or in IDP camps, or POCs, or refugee camps. Let true love replace this ugly satanic tribal hatred in South Sudan.

    repondre message

