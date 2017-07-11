 
 
 
South Sudan peace monitor urges concrete measures for permanent ceasefire

July 11, 2017 (JUBA)- The Chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) for South Sudan peace on Tuesday held discussions with President Salva Kiir and the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai during which he urged the two leaders to propose concrete measures for a sustainable ceasefire.

PNG - 222.2 kb
JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

“The success will depend on the willingness of all parties to make concrete proposals and make compromises for the sake of peace in this country,” Festus Mogae told reporters shortly after meeting President Salva Kiir at the presidential palace in Juba on Tuesday

Mogae, who held separate talks with the two leaders, sought their viewpoints on the revitalization process and recommendations on how the process can be made to achieve the desired goals.

He gave an update on the regional consultations that led to the convening of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Extra-ordinary Summit in Addis in June.

The head of the Peace monitoring group met outlined the objectives of the High-Level Revitalization Forum, saying it needs for parties to propose “concrete measures” to restore the permanent ceasefire, return to full implementation of the Agreement and develop a revised timeline towards democratic elections.

Mogae outlined the revitalization process is not a re-negotiation of the Agreement but “a window of opportunity” for all parties and other estranged groups willing to return to or join the implementation to do so within the framework of the Agreement.

Meanwhile cabinet affairs Martin Elia Lomuro said the revitalization of the peace Agreement does not amount to renegotiation but a way to explore the opportunities to speed up the implementation of the Peace Agreement. He described the meeting as very cordial and productive.

Lomuro said foreign ministers from Intergovernmental Authority on Development member countries will on Wednesday convene a meeting in Juba for the purpose of revitalization of the implementation of peace Agreement

(ST)

  • 12 July 00:29, by Malakal county Simon

    Maybe some one need to transilated the word revitalization to the unwanted illiterate president Kiir, and maybe that’s may help....

  • 12 July 04:07, by lino

    What the F**K going with these African leaders? Is it Kiir and Taban fighting and thus both need cease fire, or these 2 leaders in the government fighting the rest of the country?
    Both Taban and Kiir must talk to the opposition so cease fire can come to the country.
    The government must admit that it’s tribal counter insurgency went wrong already, and they must pay big price for it.

