

July 10, 2017 (JUBA) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Monday said its Mongolian peacekeepers prevented the abduction of internally displaced people by two armed individuals wearing South Sudan army (SPLA) outside the protection of civilians site in Bentiu, Unity State on Saturday.

A Mongolian Quick Reaction Force, it said, was deployed to the scene when the mission first noticed the soldiers harassing civilians.

“The troops fired warning shots over the heads of the soldiers who were also behaving aggressively towards the peacekeepers, including firing at them. The soldiers fled to the bush,” the world body said in a statement.

"No casualties were reported,” it further underscored.

The U.N said it reported the incident to the SPLA leadership in the region, who assured the mission that the matter would be investigated.

According to the U.N, as of 30 March 2017, a total of number of civilians seeking safety in six Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites located on UNMISS bases was 214,979 including 117,654 in Bentiu, 30,559 in Malakal, 38,833 in Juba UN House, 1,956 in Bor, 651 in Melut and 171 in Wau and 25, 155 Western Bahr El Ghazal state’s adjusted area.

(ST)