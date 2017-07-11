 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 July 2017

UN agencies declare their support for lifting Sudan’s sanctions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

South Sudanese refugees in White Nile State receive humanitarian assistance on 27 February 2017 (SUNA photo)
July 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations agencies in Sudan have praised the government for improving humanitarian access and voiced their support for the lift of sanctions stressing that such a "constructive engagement" paves the way for more progress on the pending issues.

The statement of the UN agencies working on development, emergency, recovery and transition activities comes 48 hours before the announcement of a decision by President Donald Trump over the revocation or maintenance of economic embargo on Sudan.

The improvement of humanitarian access to the conflict-affected areas is one of five matters Sudan pledged to allow in a deal reached with the U.S. administration last year before the permanent lift of economic sanctions in July 2017.

"The United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Sudan acknowledges that there has been a marked improvement in humanitarian access over the past six months, since Executive Order 13761 was signed on 13 January 2017, as a result of improved engagement between the Government of Sudan and humanitarian actors.

The UNCT pointed to directives issued by the government in December 2016 to facilitate the humanitarian access saying the UN agencies and aid groups reached inaccessible areas in Darfur region particularly the mountainous Jebel Marra area.

Also, the UN humanitarian bodies underlined that now they reach the government controlled areas in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states but the humanitarian access to the rebel-controlled areas in the two states remains a "challenge".

The government and the SPLM-N since more than a year have declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities but they failed to reach a humanitarian deal. Washington made some proposals to break the deadlock but the parties still at odds because the rebels demand a direct safe humanitarian corridor from the neighbouring Ethiopia to the SPLM-N areas in the Blue Nile.

The UN agencies further mentioned Sudan’s cooperation to deliver international humanitarian aid to the displaced persons in the South Sudan where a civil war has devastated the young nation despite the regional efforts to end the three-and-a-half-year-old conflict.

"While the UNCT recognises that regulatory improvements can take time to fully materialise on the ground and that some issues remain to be addressed, the past months have clearly shown that constructive engagement is the best way to maintain the progress already made, as well as to collectively resolve pending issues," said the statement.

"The UNCT looks forward to the decision that will shortly be taken on the sanctions, and is committed to continuing its engagement in order to further improve humanitarian access," it further said.

The Sudanese foreign ministry welcomed the statement by the UN agencies in favour of the permanent repeal of economic sanctions on Sudan

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its satisfaction with the facts and evidence highlighted in the statement, which emphasised the close cooperation between Sudan and the international community in humanitarian issues at the regional and international levels," further said the statement.

In Washington, the Founding Director of the Enough Project, John Prendergast, issued a statement on Monday reiterating his call for the administration of President Trump to delay the permanent lift of sanctions on Sudan.

The Sudanese regime "continues to obstruct humanitarian access while more than a million people urgently need food and life-saving aid and continues its relentless attacks on religious freedoms including demolition of churches and denial of freedom of worship," he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 July 08:19, by Lenin Bull

    Sudan government knows how to deal with handle foreign expatriates who come to Sudan as UN staff. These UN staff are closely monitored and given red line not to be crossed while in Sudan and when are suspected of doing they are given 48 hours to leave Sudan and never to return. Look the way Bashir chased UNMIS in 2011 now UNMISS semi-colonizer of South Sudan now.

    repondre message

  • 11 July 08:22, by Lenin Bull

    UN agancies respect the sovereignty of Sudan but while South Sudan they behave like masters to the government and in fact have guts to order or threaten government officials and institutions. They don’t even respect UN national staff South Sudanese neither do they promote them to any senior posts.

    repondre message

  • 11 July 08:27, by Lenin Bull

    UN agencies including UNMISS writing bad blackmailing stories about South Sudanese people and their government. Some of these fake stories have the undertone of discrediting and damaging the country and its people as a whole. When UNMISS will leave South Sudan remains a mystery. May be it has come to stay forever like MONUC in DRC Congo since 1962 to 2017!! and nothing we can do about it.

    repondre message

  • 11 July 08:33, by Lenin Bull

    It has become their modus operandi to write damaging stories on South Sudan concocted and faked to cone UN Headquaters in New York and Donors to send them more money and let them stay in South Sudan. Which tribe eat human flesh or practice cannibalism in South Sudan, or sodomy but they are shamelessly appearing in humanitarian reports coming out of South Sudan. and nothing is being done by governm

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)

Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)

The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.