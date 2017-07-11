 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 July 2017

Ramaphosa congratulates S. Sudan on 6th independence anniversary

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 10, 2017 (PRETORIA) – The South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as special envoy to South Sudan, congratulated the government and people of South Sudan on their celebration of the occasion that marked six years of independence.

JPEG - 12.7 kb
Cyril Ramaphosa (File photo Reuters)

Ramaphosa was appointed special envoy by South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma to assist in the reunification of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and bring to an end conflict that has affected the nation since 2013.

“South Sudan’s national day, on Sunday, presented an opportunity for the country’s leadership and citizens to reflect on the unity and vision for a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan that led to the achievement of independence six years ago,” said Ramaphosa.

The South African official also commended South Sudan President Salva Kiir and the people of South Sudan on the launch of the national dialogue that was aimed at uniting and reconciling the people of South Sudan following the devastating conflict they had experienced and continued to go through.

On 1 July, Ramaphosa met the dialogue steering committee members in Johannesburg, at which he appreciated the strategic intention of the committee to ensure the inclusivity of the dialogue.

During their meeting, however, Ramaphosa assured the steering committee members of South Africa’s support by sharing experiences from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“He [Ramaphosa] hoped the Sudanese dialogue would yield positive outcomes,” the South African presidency said on Monday.

Two years after South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, President Salva Kiir accused his former vice president of plotting a coup against his regime, triggering the violence that has killed thousands of people.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 July 07:44, by Newsudan

    Ramaphosa.make sure the monster Dr risky is bound for 30 good years under house arrest.

    repondre message

    • 11 July 08:39, by Eastern

      Right. Keep Dr. Machar away as South Sudan pacifies by the day...

      repondre message

    • 11 July 08:40, by Malakal county Simon

      Does Dr Machar absent stop the ongoing war?? No Does Dr Machar house arrest fix the economic problem?? No!! Well i guess Dr machar is no longer the problem but unwanted President Kiir seem not knowing how to fix scattered South Sudan and this is the issue if we all look through the anke.... Newone, this is just a temporarily political issue and tomorrow Dr Machar could surprise you in Juba....

      repondre message

  • 11 July 07:59, by Lenin Bull

    THANK YOU BIG BROTHER SOUTH AFRICA. "Sikulele IAfrica"

    repondre message

  • 11 July 08:01, by john locke

    Who said riek is on 30 years house arrest? You jiang are eager to believe anything kiir tells you. Kiir pays SA to keep riek. The question is what hapens when the money runs out. Or what happens when riek leaves south africa soon. Than what. Kiirs government is almost collapsed

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)

Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)

The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.