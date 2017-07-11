July 10, 2017 (PRETORIA) – The South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as special envoy to South Sudan, congratulated the government and people of South Sudan on their celebration of the occasion that marked six years of independence.

Cyril Ramaphosa (File photo Reuters)

Ramaphosa was appointed special envoy by South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma to assist in the reunification of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) and bring to an end conflict that has affected the nation since 2013.

“South Sudan’s national day, on Sunday, presented an opportunity for the country’s leadership and citizens to reflect on the unity and vision for a peaceful and prosperous South Sudan that led to the achievement of independence six years ago,” said Ramaphosa.

The South African official also commended South Sudan President Salva Kiir and the people of South Sudan on the launch of the national dialogue that was aimed at uniting and reconciling the people of South Sudan following the devastating conflict they had experienced and continued to go through.

On 1 July, Ramaphosa met the dialogue steering committee members in Johannesburg, at which he appreciated the strategic intention of the committee to ensure the inclusivity of the dialogue.

During their meeting, however, Ramaphosa assured the steering committee members of South Africa’s support by sharing experiences from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

“He [Ramaphosa] hoped the Sudanese dialogue would yield positive outcomes,” the South African presidency said on Monday.

Two years after South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011, President Salva Kiir accused his former vice president of plotting a coup against his regime, triggering the violence that has killed thousands of people.

