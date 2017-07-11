 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 11 July 2017

Sudanese security seizes two sports newspapers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Monday has seized copies of Al-Zawiya and Al-Zaem sports newspapers for publishing stories on the ongoing crisis of the Sudan Football Association (SFA).

JPEG - 73.7 kb
Sudan National Football Team (Reuters)

On Friday, the International Federation of Football Associations, FIFA decided to suspended the activities of SFA for the first time since it joined the world football governing body in 1948.

The decision came after a group backed by the government was declared the winner of SFA election, despite FIFA had ordered the suspension of the elections for six months.

Following what, the police evacuated the SFA premises forcefully upon a decree from the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and handed over the building to the winning group, a move that was considered direct government intervention.

On Sunday, the NISS instructed sports newspapers to not publish any stories holding government institutions or public figures responsible for the suspension decision, urging them to calm the situation and help to resolve the crisis.

In a press statement on Monday, the editorial board of Al-Zawiya newspaper said the NISS agents came to the printing house at 1:00 am (local time) on Monday and confiscated the print runs of the sport daily.

It added the seized copies included articles and Op-Eds discussing reasons and consequences of the crisis, calling to take those responsible for the suspension to court including the Youth Secretariat at the ruling National Congress Party (NCP).

The NISS rarely seizes or suspends social and sports newspapers but it routinely confiscates political newspapers either to prevent circulation of certain stories or to punish them retroactively on previous issues.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Not Yet Happy Anniversary of South Sudan’s Independence 2017-07-10 20:39:42 By James Okuk, PhD July 09th every year marks a significant Day for Declaration of Independence of an additional country in the world that made the 193rd UN full member and 54 AU recognised (...)

Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)

The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.