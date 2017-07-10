July 10, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir says some armed opposition faction fighters have been integrated into the national army and have accepted to respond to the unilateral ceasefire he declared while launching the national dialogue initiative in May.

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

"I am glad to report to you that some of the armed rebel groups across the country have accepted our call for peace through the National Dialogue and have largely abandoned rebellion. In response, the government has accepted to integrate these forces under the framework of the 2015 Peace Agreement,” said Kiir.

The South Sudan leader said the nation’s citizens needed to be given the opportunity to live in peace and to be productive economically.

“This can only happen when all parties to the conflict accept and honour the ceasefire”, he added.

Kiir called on the armed groups to reciprocate the ceasefire, which his government has declared and respect the cessation of hostilities agreement and allow for achievement of a permanent ceasefire.

“We will continue to call upon those who are still carrying arms and persuade them to respond. It is no longer justifiable to fight on as this only leads to loss of innocent lives, the destruction of properties, and delays in building our country. War is not an option,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol, minister of electricity and dams said independence will remain for generations, though the current situation has frustrated many citizens, a majority of whom are angry with the current leadership for failing to meet expectations.

“I know many South Sudanese are annoyed by the situation that engulfed our country but let us remember that the independence is there to remain for generations to come and tomorrow will be brighter, and after all many rising nations passed through this rough road. Be optimistic compatriots”, said Wol.

South Sudan has, for two years in a row, failed to commemorate its independence anniversaries, owing to the economic crisis that the young nation is currently facing.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million displaced in South Sudan’s worst violence since it gained independence from neighbouring Sudan in July 2011. The vote in a referendum was a key component of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA).

(ST)