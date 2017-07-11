 
 
 
S. Sudan president urges citizens to embrace collective vision

July 10, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan president Salva Kiir has urged the country’s citizens to choose patriotism, embrace unity and pursue common vision instead of placing individual vision and interests above that of the nation.

JPEG - 29.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses delegates during the swearing-in ceremony of FVP Taban Deng Gai at the Presidential Palace in Juba, July 26, 2016. (Reuters/Jok Solomun)

He said people have powers to change the current situation in a manner that will benefit and develop South Sudan instead of tearing it down to the disadvantage of all.

“We have the power to bring about change that will benefit and develop this nation, the country that we all dreamed to have and cherish. We must embrace a collective vision, and more importantly we must have the courage to pursue it by all means,” said Kiir.

The South Sudanese leader said South Sudanese do not regret their choice to secede from Sudan despite their differences that still needed to be resolved.

“Six years into our independence, many critics have questioned whether it was wise for the people of South Sudan to choose independence, simply because we have not been able to solve our differences amicably. Our answer to these critics is that the people of South Sudan do not regret their decision. I am confident that if the referendum for independence were to be held again today, the people of South Sudan would still choose to be free,” Kiir said in a speech repeatedly broadcast by the state owned SSBC.

Kiir admitted that the course the country took after independence has not been smooth, but accepts that the task of nation building ‘takes time, commitment, dedication and stability.’

“It is not a process that happens overnight. Together, we embarked on this journey of managing politics and implementing state bureaucracy,” said Kiir.

He said many people, were pessimistic when the National Dialogue was first launched but in the last two months it has gained support both internally and in the international community.

“It is therefore incumbent upon all of us; both government and opposition, to let the national dialogue succeed,” stressed Kiir.

South Sudan broke away from its northern neighbour in July 2011 after 98% of its population overwhelmingly voted for separation in a referendum held in January that year. However, two years after South Sudan gained independence from Sudan, President Kiir accused his former vice president Riek Machar of allegedly plotting a coup against his regime, triggering the violence that has killed thousands of people.

Also, a peace deal signed in August 2015 collapsed amid renewed violence outbreak that has displaced millions of people into neighbouring countries.

(ST)

  • 11 July 06:31, by Eastern

    Simple. Kiir must CEDE POWER to the PEOPLE; as long as Kiir wants to remain the most powerful person in South Sudan, South Sudanese will continue living with this burden called Salva Kiir Mayardit Kuethpiny.....Kiir did well in bush as a rebel commander but his performance at home as civil leader is abysmal. Kiir must go now!!!

    repondre message

    • 11 July 06:44, by South South

      Eastern,

      Kiir is untouchable, people want him to stay. You don’t want him, fine, stay away from South Sudan and use internet 24/7 week

      repondre message

  • 11 July 06:40, by Eastern

    "Whoever is persistently proud in leading or wanting to lead such an abandoned powerless embattled country, must be a beast or a Lucifer who thrive[s] on blood and suffering" - Dr. James Okuk.

    repondre message

  • 11 July 06:41, by Lenin Bull

    Mr.President I beg to differ with you. The People have no problem at all in South Sudan. It is greed, corrupt, mindless or heartless political elite you included which have let our beloved people and country down to shame and suffering. The common Nuer people in their native villages do not

    repondre message

  • 11 July 06:46, by Lenin Bull

    know why fighting reached to their villages and they have to run. The innocent Dinka civilians being butchered on the high ways of Equatoria have never once benefited from your office money but look they are being brutally killed, the innocent Pajulu, Kakwa, Kuku, or Acholi civilians do not know what is SPLA-IO up to and fighting is brought to their villages and they had to run to Uganda.

    repondre message

  • 11 July 06:51, by Lenin Bull

    It is only You and Riek that should stand in front of South Sudanese People and explain what went wrong in the process of leading the country. Some of us think that Riek was and is greedy and impatient for leadership or impatient to be president of the Republic of South Sudan, and you miserably failed for a reason known to you alone and your GOD to handle this Riek affairs well and the mess it

    repondre message

  • 11 July 06:58, by Lenin Bull

    President Salva Kiir though you have a good heart for the people of South Sudan, you have a problem handling national affairs ranging from how you should have managed and handled SPLM intra-schism, corruption and stealing of national money by your own inner circle, no close attention is paid the SPLA( how myriads of uncouth militias were incorporated into the SPLA, lack of promotion in ranks to

    repondre message

    • 11 July 07:09, by Malakal county Simon

      He unwanted president is the problematic himself.... He need to step down and am sure the war will stop and people’s will start embracing peace.... Is this too much to ask for??

      repondre message

  • 11 July 07:06, by doot

    The politic of not getting too political will essentially bring this country back to peace#

    repondre message

  • 11 July 07:21, by Lenin Bull

    true SPLA ranks and files, selective promotion of some few SPLA officers from some favored region by your decrees,and looting money in the name of SPLA soldiers). I wish you read in between the lines the speech of His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni during the inauguration of the Natiuonal Dialogue members on the 22nd May 2017 especially

    repondre message

  • 11 July 07:25, by Lenin Bull

    his analogy of doctor surgery at the affected party of the human body and the application of similar practice in politics. His example of headache and the fact that the one suffering from this headache cannot treat it by taking a pistol or AK 47 and shoot the headache in the head.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



