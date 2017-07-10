Sudanese activists to be deported to Khartoum very soon



July 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi authorities plan to deport two Sudanese activists within 48 hours to Khartoum where they are at risk of detention and other ill-treatment, Sudan Tribune has learnt on Sunday.

Al-Waleed Imam Hassan Taha and Elgassim Mohamed Seed Ahmed have been detained in Saudi Arabia without charge or trial since 21 December 2016.

Sources close to the file told Sudan Tribune that their families have been informed by the Saudi authorities that the two Taha and Ahmed would be returned to Sudan on Tuesday.

The sources added that they families fear for their lives as they are at risk of torture and ill-treatment.

"We call on the Saudi authorities to release them immediately. They are not criminal but prisoners of conscience and they did is only the peaceful exercise of their right to freedom of expression in Sudan," further said.

They also urged human rights groups to keep advocating for their release and to allow them to travel to other countries.

The two activists have detained in al-Ha’ir Prison in Riyadh since 21 December 2016 about their participation in a Facebook campaign calling for civil disobedience protests in Sudan in November and December 2016.

"Both men had last been interrogated in March 2017, when they were told by prison authorities that they are being detained and interrogated at the behest of the Sudanese authorities," said Amnesty International in a report released last June.

(ST)