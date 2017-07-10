 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 10 July 2017

Sudanese activists to be deported to Khartoum very soon

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A poster released by activists on the Facebook, calling on Sudanese to participate in the general strike. It says remain at home on 19 December
July 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi authorities plan to deport two Sudanese activists within 48 hours to Khartoum where they are at risk of detention and other ill-treatment, Sudan Tribune has learnt on Sunday.

Al-Waleed Imam Hassan Taha and Elgassim Mohamed Seed Ahmed have been detained in Saudi Arabia without charge or trial since 21 December 2016.

Sources close to the file told Sudan Tribune that their families have been informed by the Saudi authorities that the two Taha and Ahmed would be returned to Sudan on Tuesday.

The sources added that they families fear for their lives as they are at risk of torture and ill-treatment.

"We call on the Saudi authorities to release them immediately. They are not criminal but prisoners of conscience and they did is only the peaceful exercise of their right to freedom of expression in Sudan," further said.

They also urged human rights groups to keep advocating for their release and to allow them to travel to other countries.

The two activists have detained in al-Ha’ir Prison in Riyadh since 21 December 2016 about their participation in a Facebook campaign calling for civil disobedience protests in Sudan in November and December 2016.

"Both men had last been interrogated in March 2017, when they were told by prison authorities that they are being detained and interrogated at the behest of the Sudanese authorities," said Amnesty International in a report released last June.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Toward the rebirth of the New Sudan Vision 2017-07-04 06:10:56 Since Dr. John Garang de Mabior set out his prescient and captivating vision of the New Sudan in July 1983, which at the root is an aspiration to liberate and unify Sudan. That vision stood up to (...)

The 28th Anniversary of the National Islamic Front Coup in Sudan 2017-07-01 09:16:09 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Friday, June 30, 2017 marks the 28th anniversary of the military Coup d'état, led by the notorious National Islamic Front (NIF), the global Muslim Brotherhood Movement (...)

Misleading statements of U.S. Charge d’Affaires in Khartoum 2017-06-29 05:58:05 By Eric Reeves The Trump administration State Department is evidently content to allow recently appointed Charge d’Affaires Steven Koutsis to remain the senior U.S. diplomat in Khartoum, serving (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.