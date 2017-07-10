 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 10 July 2017

S. Sudanese minister says years of power struggle "over"

South Sudan Minister of Petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth speaking at the Petrotech-2016 Exhibition in New Delhi on 6 December 2016 (Petrotech Photo)

July 9, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese minister has described as “harmonious” and “cooperative” the present relationship between President Salva Kiir and the country’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai.

Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that the years of "power struggle, rivalry, conspiracy, blackmailing, inciting tribes against tribes and co-presidency thinking”, were over.

“Starting from July 23, 2016, to now 2017 it is a time for "cooperation, teamwork, supporting one president and harmonious relationship in the presidency and cabinet" for the benefit of the country, the Republic of South Sudan, which we all love”, he said.

The official cited Anyanya 1, Anyanya 2 and the Sudan People Liberation Movement/A (SPLM/A) struggles as initiatives that made South Sudanese proud, having lost many heroes and heroines.

“Your sacrifices will always guide us to do what is nationalistic and right for all the people of South Sudan. I would like to also thank the people of the Republic of South Sudan for voting 99% for the independence of the new nation in the world,” stressed the minister.

Observers, however, interpreted Gatkouth’s remarks to mean the period when President Kiir complained that Riek Machar, the country’s former vice president was running a parallel government.

Gatkouth, a former close aide to Machar, fell out with the latter when his name was excluded from the list of ministers nominated by the armed opposition faction leader for the coalition government.

Machar returned to Juba in April last year to form a coalition government with Kiir after months of talks involving regional leaders.

Machar’s forces and those loyal to the South Sudanese leader clashed in Juba on the eve of last year’s Independence Day, leaving over 200 dead. The incident forced the rebel leader out of Juba into the Democratic Republic of Congo and later to Khartoum for treatment. He currently lives in South Africa.

President Kiir said Machar would only be allowed to return to the young nation if he denounces violence and allows the current coalition government to implement the 2015 peace agreement.

President Kiir relieved Machar of his post, appointing the rebel’s former chief negotiator as First Vice President in South Sudan’s interim government.

Machar, however, described the appointment of his successor as "illegal".

The rebel leader has called for the rapid deployment of the African Union approved regional forces to salvage the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

(ST)

  • 10 July 06:49, by Eastern

    A donkey is a very stupid animal indeed; it will always say its relationship with its master is “harmonious” and “cooperative”. A donkey never thinks of freeing itself from its master so as to remain free and graze in the wild like other animals out there....!!!

    repondre message

    • 10 July 07:48, by South South

      Eastern,

      Leave minister alone. He is a big fighter who gave up many years of his life to fight for SS. He gave up the best part of his life for his country. You are nothing to him. You are like a drop of water into ocean to him. Nuer are fighters and they can not be used by cowards to fight for them.

      repondre message

      • 10 July 08:48, by Eastern

        South South,

        I am not chest thumping here to show lowlives who I am. I am Eastern that’s all. Having said that, the power in South Sudan belongs to the people and whoever the people are is not subject to skewed interpretation. I may be a drop of mist in the air, but I am causing hazy conditions to Kiir’s inept and tribal government of liars.

        repondre message

  • 10 July 06:59, by Lenin Bull

    Million congratulations Hon.Gatkuoth. Those are the words of a nationalist who wants peace, prosperity, development and happiness for his people and country.It is not only those but again tell everyone that the time for this meaningless so called Nuer-Dinka hatred is over for good. Long live Hon Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth.

    repondre message

  • 10 July 07:03, by Lenin Bull

    Time for military coup’d’etat, and civil wars are long gone and outlawed in Africa and despised. These ignoramus primitive IO fanatics are still killing our Nuer, Dinka, Shilluk, and Equatorian people for no rreason at all.

    repondre message

  • 10 July 07:04, by Kush Natives

    Bravo Mr. Minister, you have got YOUR lion share now. Back in 2011, you we’re the one caught up redhanded fueling tribalism in South Sudan. Now, the question is "how will you convince your followers, the confused Nuers those whom you were leading?" Mr. Minister, you’re a minister with a tribal based agendas. Anyway, let’s all accept his message, if he’s deadly serious.

    repondre message

    • 10 July 07:40, by Kuch

      Lul Gatkuoth,
      Is among these idiots who are going to let our country be invaded by our enemies. What are the Nuers fighting for? Nothing just for their damn Ngundeng Biong superstitions/fantasies. And they have been taken hostage by our enemies the US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs & their allies in our country as their proxies>>>

      repondre message

      • 10 July 07:49, by Kuch

        but anyway, Mr. Lul Gatkuoth, Taban Deng Gai have realized what Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Aduok Nyabe, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirilo are. They have even been taken hostage by the greatest evils on earth: The UK, the US, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus & some of their evil in between. If our Nuers think, they can have anything in our country, then they must>>>

        repondre message

        • 10 July 07:57, by Kuch

          get out of these so-called UN POCs and farm their damn lands because we are going to bomb the mighty US, the UK, their UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus and some of their allies in between to smithereens. War is here fellows. Who says we want the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus, their damn sleazy NGOs & evil allies in our country?>>>

          repondre message

          • 10 July 08:05, by Kuch

            Who really says? Fellows, the US, the UK, their so-called israel, France and their gulf Arab states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, are the terrorists. They have been using eroticism as their way of bullying other countries. This is not a news to anyone like ’us, the Dinka/monjang’ of the Sudan because the so-called British empire was expanded around the world through terrorism>>>

            repondre message

            • 10 July 08:18, by Kuch

              and the same evils: US, the UK, their so-called israel, France and their gulf Arab states of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and their allies want to use the same terrorism and their intrigues, their damn so-called security UNSC, humanitarian aid, donations, peacekeeping & their so-called human rights bullshits>>>

              repondre message

              • 10 July 08:29, by Kuch

                to propagate their evil empire into other countries in the 21th century. Fellows, do you fellows know that the English even always claimed to have once colonized the Dinkas/Momyjang of the Sudan? Not really, people who almost colonized us are the Ottomans. Their Weston Churchill was a propagandist>>>

                repondre message

                • 10 July 08:34, by Kuch

                  Fellows, the English want to try our country like they have done in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine through their usual dirty intrigues by using some Nuers and some Equatorians. But we are going to bomb their evils with their usual intrigues out of our country once and for all.

                  repondre message

  • 10 July 07:40, by Sunday Junup

    That speech was prepared for a victory capturing of Pagak but turn out as insult when God of the land responded to fight for Gajaak people. What is your different with rebels? You don’t visit part of your country and rebels don’t do it too. I hope you are getting money you expected?

    repondre message

Comment on this article



