July 9, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese minister has described as “harmonious” and “cooperative” the present relationship between President Salva Kiir and the country’s First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai.

Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that the years of "power struggle, rivalry, conspiracy, blackmailing, inciting tribes against tribes and co-presidency thinking”, were over.

“Starting from July 23, 2016, to now 2017 it is a time for "cooperation, teamwork, supporting one president and harmonious relationship in the presidency and cabinet" for the benefit of the country, the Republic of South Sudan, which we all love”, he said.

The official cited Anyanya 1, Anyanya 2 and the Sudan People Liberation Movement/A (SPLM/A) struggles as initiatives that made South Sudanese proud, having lost many heroes and heroines.

“Your sacrifices will always guide us to do what is nationalistic and right for all the people of South Sudan. I would like to also thank the people of the Republic of South Sudan for voting 99% for the independence of the new nation in the world,” stressed the minister.

Observers, however, interpreted Gatkouth’s remarks to mean the period when President Kiir complained that Riek Machar, the country’s former vice president was running a parallel government.

Gatkouth, a former close aide to Machar, fell out with the latter when his name was excluded from the list of ministers nominated by the armed opposition faction leader for the coalition government.

Machar returned to Juba in April last year to form a coalition government with Kiir after months of talks involving regional leaders.

Machar’s forces and those loyal to the South Sudanese leader clashed in Juba on the eve of last year’s Independence Day, leaving over 200 dead. The incident forced the rebel leader out of Juba into the Democratic Republic of Congo and later to Khartoum for treatment. He currently lives in South Africa.

President Kiir said Machar would only be allowed to return to the young nation if he denounces violence and allows the current coalition government to implement the 2015 peace agreement.

President Kiir relieved Machar of his post, appointing the rebel’s former chief negotiator as First Vice President in South Sudan’s interim government.

Machar, however, described the appointment of his successor as "illegal".

The rebel leader has called for the rapid deployment of the African Union approved regional forces to salvage the peace agreement signed in August 2015.

