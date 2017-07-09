 
 
 
Sudan’s premier instructs to improve refugee conditions

July 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese First Vice-President and Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih has instructed the Minister of Interior to improve the conditions of the refugees and provide them with the necessary services.

Sudan’s first vice president Bakri Hassan Salih (Photo SUNA)

On Sunday, Salih met with the Minister of Interior Hamid Mannan and the State Minister of Interior Babiker Digna.

The official news agency SUNA Sunday quoted Digna as saying the meeting discussed the refugee conditions in Sudan and the field visits to refugee camps.

He added Salih has instructed to achieve closer coordination with aid groups and improve the services at the refugee camps.

In his address before the refugee solidarity summit in Uganda last month, Sudan’s Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman said Sudan hosts more than 3 million refugees from the neighbouring countries.

Last April, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said over 85,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan since the beginning of 2017, expecting the number to reach 180,000 refugees by the end of the year.

Also, Sudan hosts thousands of Ethiopian and Eritrean refugees at camps in the eastern states.

The Sudanese authorities have allowed entry of Syrians and Yemenis fleeing the civil war and gave them residency and work rights.

(ST)

