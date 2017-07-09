Sudan’s president receives message on security cooperation from Chadian counterpart

July 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Saturday received a written message from his Chadian counterpart Idris Deby on bilateral security cooperation between the two countries.

Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idriss Deby (L) listen to the national anthem during opening session of Sudan National Dialogue conference in Khartoum October 10, 2015. (Photo SUNA)

The two neighbours have been cooperating since seven years to secure their joint borders and a triangle with the Central African Republic to prevent cross-border attack by opposition armed groups.

Chad and Sudan face a new security challenge posed by the troubled Libya where rival parties resort to recruiting fighters from both countries.

In presence of the Sudanese Interior Minister Hamid Mannan, Presidental-Bashir received Chadian delegation headed by the Minister of Interior and Public Security, Ahmat Mahamat Bashir.

According to Mannan who was speaking after the meeting, the visiting delegation handed over a message to the Sudanese president from his Chadian counterpart dealing with the development of joint security cooperation between the two countries.

For his part the Chadian minister said such step is normal, adding that the well-established joint border force is now seen as a model on the level of the African continent.

The visiting official further announced that Deby will come Khartoum soon, pointing that the date of visit will be determined through the diplomatic channels.

Khartoum and Ndjamena claim that armed elements from the two countries have joined forces loyal to Libyan general Khalifa Haftar who refuses to recognise the authority of the UN-backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli.

Following attacks in North and East Darfur carried out by two Sudanese armed groups, Deby had a very short visit to Khartoum where he met Bashir and left the country without any statements.

Following what Sudanese officials claimed that Chadian elements were involved in the attacks carried by armed elements who came from Libya and South Sudan.

(ST)