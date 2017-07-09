 
 
 
South Sudan rejects plan to renegotiate 2015 peace agreement

July 8, 2017 (JUBA)- The South Sudanese government has rejected proposals to renegotiate the 2015 peace agreement, but expressed readiness to fast track implementation of provisions that have not been implemented in accordance with the implementation matrix.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
An extraordinary session of the IGAD heads of states meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa (IGAD File photo)

The deputy minister of information Akol Paul Kordit said on Friday that the government was not ready to open doors for any negotiations.

“The Transitional Government of National Unity has reiterated its commitment to continue to implement the peace agreement however it has also to be mentioned that the government is not ready for renegotiation of the peace agreement,” said Kordit.

He added, “We are not ready to reopen a peace agreement that has been implemented and if there are chapters or provision of the agreement that have not been implemented then as a government we are ready to fast track their implementation”.

The official said the First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai briefed the council of ministers on the African Union’s 29th ordinary session of its assembly that took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from 3 to 4 July.

Gai informed the cabinet on the activities and programs of the AU, which include subscription fees of member state as well as the annual budget of the African Union, the deputy minister said.

The AU, he said, expressed concern on security and humanitarian situation caused by the proliferation of small-armed groups in the country, but applauded the launching the national dialogue and the unilateral declaration of ceasefire by President Salva Kiir.

Last month, regional leaders, at a summit meeting held in Ethiopia, called for revitalization of the August 2015 peace accord, saying the peace agreement is the only political solution for the young nation.

The extraordinary IGAD summit was chaired by Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and attended by the heads of state of Sudan and Uganda, South Sudan’s First Vice-President, Prime Minister of Somalia as well as foreign ministers of Kenya and Djibouti.

"The IGAD Summit calls upon all the parties to take urgent steps to draw concrete plan and timeline to compensate the delay and to revitalise the full implementation of the ARCSS," the final communiqué released after the IGAD meeting partly read.

The leaders of East Africa’s security and trading bloc decided to urgently convene a High-level Revitalization Forum of the parties to the peace agreement including estranged groups to discuss concrete measures.

According to the communiqué, the forum would restore permanent ceasefire, to implement the peace agreement fully and to develop a revised and realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transition period.

The leaders also welcomed the launching of the national dialogue by President Salva Kiir Mayardit on 22nd May and urged the unity government to make the process all inclusive, genuine and transparent as well as complement the peace agreement.

IGAD is an 8-member economic bloc that brings together Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia, Sudan, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda.

(ST)

